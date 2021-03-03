Advertisement

En Español: The “Wetback’s” Story

Posted on by Little Village

Daniel R. Blume/Flickr

Historia del “mojado

El hombre llegó desorientado

¿Preguntándose que es todo esto?

¿A dónde fue?

Que es todo esto que está escrito

Un idioma no conocido

El hombre llega con miedo

Pero los recuerdos de su esposa

Su familia, y de sus hijos que llevan su sangre lo guían entre lo desconocido.

El hombre trabaja

Cortando naranja piscando fresa buscando limón entre las ramas

Con el calor en su espalda

más fuerte y feroz de lo que recuerda

Juzgado por la piel morena que se carga

No se raja, y se acostumbra

Recuerda la idea de reconciliarse con su familia

Pero necesita más dinero, más trabajo, más ganas y coraje.

Busca y encuentra el lugar donde el cuchillo necesita filo

Aprende que hasta el metal se cansa

Descubre, que al cuchillo con caricias se anima

Sus manos se cansan, pero sin caricias continúan hasta cumplir su deber

Por fin sus hijos han llegado, con papeles en la mano.

Tan solo tres conocieron el valor del filo

Los demás encontraron virtud en sus talentos

pero el más pequeño de los hombres

el que lleva el nombre del hombre, sobresalto en educación

se despidió de su familia y partió hacia su destino

llegando solo, y desorientado

 

The “Wetback’s” Story

Written and translated by Vicente Hernández Durán

 

The man arrived disoriented

Questioning himself, what is all of this?

Where did he go?

What are all these writings

A language not known by the man

The man arrived scared

Yet, the memories of his wife

His family, the sons that carry his blood, guide him through the unknown.

The man works

Cutting oranges picking berries and searching for lime between the branches

With the heat at his back

Stronger than he remembers

Judged by the skin he carries

He does not give in, and becomes used to it

He remembers the idea of reuniting with his family.

He needs more money, more work, more will and courage

He searches and finds the place, the place where the knife needs to be sharp

He learns that even metal gets tired

He discovers that a caressed knife becomes revitalized

His hands are tired, but without rest they continue until they fulfill their duty

Finally, his children have arrived, with papers at hand

And only three understood the value of sharpness

The rest found virtue in their talents

But the youngest of the man

The one that carries the man’s name, exceeded in education

The boy parted from his family and departed towards his destiny

He arrived alone, and disoriented

Vicente Hernández Durán is a student at the University of Iowa pursuing a degree in human-computer interaction informatics and is a technical sergeant at the Iowa Air National Guard. This article was originally published in Little Village issue 292.


Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

Advertisement

Dive In with the Stanley!
Take the Plunge
Take a slow look at a single artwork.
Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m. on Instagram Live

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.