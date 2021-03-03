En Español: The “Wetback’s” Story









Historia del “mojado

El hombre llegó desorientado

¿Preguntándose que es todo esto?

¿A dónde fue?

Que es todo esto que está escrito

Un idioma no conocido

El hombre llega con miedo

Pero los recuerdos de su esposa

Su familia, y de sus hijos que llevan su sangre lo guían entre lo desconocido.

El hombre trabaja

Cortando naranja piscando fresa buscando limón entre las ramas

Con el calor en su espalda

más fuerte y feroz de lo que recuerda

Juzgado por la piel morena que se carga

No se raja, y se acostumbra

Recuerda la idea de reconciliarse con su familia

Pero necesita más dinero, más trabajo, más ganas y coraje.

Busca y encuentra el lugar donde el cuchillo necesita filo

Aprende que hasta el metal se cansa

Descubre, que al cuchillo con caricias se anima

Sus manos se cansan, pero sin caricias continúan hasta cumplir su deber

…

Por fin sus hijos han llegado, con papeles en la mano.

Tan solo tres conocieron el valor del filo

Los demás encontraron virtud en sus talentos

pero el más pequeño de los hombres

el que lleva el nombre del hombre, sobresalto en educación

se despidió de su familia y partió hacia su destino

llegando solo, y desorientado

The “Wetback’s” Story

Written and translated by Vicente Hernández Durán

The man arrived disoriented

Questioning himself, what is all of this?

Where did he go?

What are all these writings

A language not known by the man

The man arrived scared

Yet, the memories of his wife

His family, the sons that carry his blood, guide him through the unknown.

The man works

Cutting oranges picking berries and searching for lime between the branches

With the heat at his back

Stronger than he remembers

Judged by the skin he carries

He does not give in, and becomes used to it

He remembers the idea of reuniting with his family.

He needs more money, more work, more will and courage

He searches and finds the place, the place where the knife needs to be sharp

He learns that even metal gets tired

He discovers that a caressed knife becomes revitalized

His hands are tired, but without rest they continue until they fulfill their duty

…

Finally, his children have arrived, with papers at hand

And only three understood the value of sharpness

The rest found virtue in their talents

But the youngest of the man

The one that carries the man’s name, exceeded in education

The boy parted from his family and departed towards his destiny

He arrived alone, and disoriented

Vicente Hernández Durán is a student at the University of Iowa pursuing a degree in human-computer interaction informatics and is a technical sergeant at the Iowa Air National Guard. This article was originally published in Little Village issue 292.









