En Español: The “Wetback’s” Story

Historia del “mojado
El hombre llegó desorientado
¿Preguntándose que es todo esto?
¿A dónde fue?
Que es todo esto que está escrito
Un idioma no conocido
El hombre llega con miedo
Pero los recuerdos de su esposa
Su familia, y de sus hijos que llevan su sangre lo guían entre lo desconocido.
El hombre trabaja
Cortando naranja piscando fresa buscando limón entre las ramas
Con el calor en su espalda
más fuerte y feroz de lo que recuerda
Juzgado por la piel morena que se carga
No se raja, y se acostumbra
Recuerda la idea de reconciliarse con su familia
Pero necesita más dinero, más trabajo, más ganas y coraje.
Busca y encuentra el lugar donde el cuchillo necesita filo
Aprende que hasta el metal se cansa
Descubre, que al cuchillo con caricias se anima
Sus manos se cansan, pero sin caricias continúan hasta cumplir su deber
…
Por fin sus hijos han llegado, con papeles en la mano.
Tan solo tres conocieron el valor del filo
Los demás encontraron virtud en sus talentos
pero el más pequeño de los hombres
el que lleva el nombre del hombre, sobresalto en educación
se despidió de su familia y partió hacia su destino
llegando solo, y desorientado
The “Wetback’s” Story
Written and translated by Vicente Hernández Durán
The man arrived disoriented
Questioning himself, what is all of this?
Where did he go?
What are all these writings
A language not known by the man
The man arrived scared
Yet, the memories of his wife
His family, the sons that carry his blood, guide him through the unknown.
The man works
Cutting oranges picking berries and searching for lime between the branches
With the heat at his back
Stronger than he remembers
Judged by the skin he carries
He does not give in, and becomes used to it
He remembers the idea of reuniting with his family.
He needs more money, more work, more will and courage
He searches and finds the place, the place where the knife needs to be sharp
He learns that even metal gets tired
He discovers that a caressed knife becomes revitalized
His hands are tired, but without rest they continue until they fulfill their duty
…
Finally, his children have arrived, with papers at hand
And only three understood the value of sharpness
The rest found virtue in their talents
But the youngest of the man
The one that carries the man’s name, exceeded in education
The boy parted from his family and departed towards his destiny
He arrived alone, and disoriented
Vicente Hernández Durán is a student at the University of Iowa pursuing a degree in human-computer interaction informatics and is a technical sergeant at the Iowa Air National Guard. This article was originally published in Little Village issue 292.