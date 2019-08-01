En Español: The dreams of a Dreamer









Los sueños de un Dreamer

El 18 de mayo del 2019 me gradué de la universidad. Fue un día especial, para mi familia y para mí, además de representar un logro que a veces parece imposible para los millones de indocumentados que viven en las sombras de la jerarquía social de los Estados Unidos.

Llegué a West Liberty, Iowa a la edad de 11 años con mi familia y, la esperanza de un mejor futuro, alejados de la inseguridad política y social que existe en mi país natal, México. Crecí siendo un niño normal, lleno de energía y de sueños: sueños que con el tiempo se fueron sembrando con las decisiones que tomaba desde muy temprana edad. En las noticias se habla de inmigración, de personas que han dejado su país en busca de una vida digna, pero la perspectiva cambia cuando eres tú el protagonista de aquellas historias.

Al llegar a mis años de preparatoria, mis alegrías infantiles se convirtieron en incertidumbres — tenía preguntas a las cuales nadie tenía respuesta. ¿Qué significa ser un humano “indocumentado”? Aquello no tiene definición fija en los pensamientos de un soñador.

Advertisement

Al empezar a buscar respuestas acerca de mi futuro académico me fui dando cuenta de la realidad que yo estaba viviendo. Parecía imposible realizar mis sueños de educación. Sin embargo, el programa DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) me dio la oportunidad de conseguir un estatus legal que me protegía de la deportación. Aun así, no me garantizaba ayuda financiera para continuar mis estudios en un país donde la educación no es un privilegio, sino un negocio. Con mucho esfuerzo y trabajo fui forjando un camino en un espacio lleno de tropiezos y obstáculos. Gracias a la ayuda de varias personas pude conseguir lo que millones de indocumentados en este país sueñan con alcanzar — graduarme de la universidad. Obtuve mi licenciatura en estudios internacionales.

Aquel 18 de mayo, logré además cumplirle a mi madre el sueño de ver a su hijo mayor recibir su diploma. Conseguí lo que siempre me había propuesto y, con ello demostrarle a nuestra sociedad que los Dreamers también simbolizan el sueño americano. Nuestras historias tienen el poder de cambiar la historia de nuestro país, dándole a la comunidad una perspectiva diferente y real de lo que es un ser un inmigrante.

Nos sentimos orgullosos de poder ser parte de un país en el cual las oportunidades surgen con trabajo y dedicación. Nuestras voces son el eco del trabajo y sufrimiento de millones de personas que nunca tendrán la oportunidad de compartir el sueño americano. Debemos construir puentes en vez de muros que nos separan sin razón propia. Tenemos la responsabilidad de combatir la injusticia social y demostrarle al gobierno que mientras todos vivamos debajo del mismo cielo, ningún ser humano es ilegal.

The dreams of a Dreamer

Translated by Raudel Fierro

I graduated from college on May 18, 2019. It was a special day for my family and me, in addition to representing an achievement that often seems impossible for millions of undocumented people, who live in the shadows of the American social hierarchy.

My family and I moved to West Liberty, Iowa when I was 11 years old, looking for a brighter future far from the social and political instability that has destroyed my first “home,” Mexico. I grew up just like any other kid in town, full of energy and dreams: dreams that started to fade with time, as I realized that my story was going to be different. You always hear about the struggles immigrants have to go through in order to advance in life; it’s different when you are the protagonist of the story.

Once I reached my high school years, my childhood dreams became uncertain — I had questions no one could answer. What does it mean to be “undocumented”? The word does not have a set definition in the mind of a Dreamer.

As I started seeking answers regarding my academic future, I understood the reality in which I found myself. At times, it seemed impossible to achieve my dream of receiving a college degree, yet the program DACA (Deferred Action for Early Childhood Arrivals) gave me the opportunity to obtain a legal status that prevented me from getting deported. However, I was not guaranteed financial aid to continue my academic career, in a country where education is not a privilege, but rather a business. With hard work and dedication, I was able to continue to move forward through college one step at a time. Thanks to the help of many people, I was able to achieve that which is dreamed by millions of undocumented people, and I obtained an international studies degree.

Advertisement

On May 18, I also managed to fulfill my mother’s dream of seeing her oldest son walk the stage at his college graduation. I achieved the goals I had set for myself, proving that a Dreamer can also embody the American Dream. Our stories have the power to change our country’s history, allowing the community to have a different and true perspective of what it is to be an immigrant. We are proud of being part of a country in which hard work and determination create opportunities.

Our voices echo the work and suffering of the millions who will never partake in the American Dream. We need to build bridges instead of senseless walls that separate us. We have a responsibility to fight against social injustice, to show the government that as long as we live under the same sky, no human being is illegal.

Curious what's happening this weekend? Sign up here to stay in the know.

Raudel Fierro majored in International Studies at Loras College, and currently serves as director of coaching for the Key City Soccer Association. This article was originally published in Little Village issue 268.