En Español: Reflections of a Mexican writer in Iowa City









Ser escritor internacional en la Ciudad de Iowa: Reflexiones sobre mi experiencia

Llegué a Iowa City el 5 de agosto de 2016. Estaba por comenzar la maestría en Escritura Creativa en Español. Traía conmigo una bolsa de dormir, bastantes libros y maletas con ropa. Tenía la ilusión de tener tiempo para escribir una novela y me encontraba aterrado por enseñar español en la Universidad de Iowa. Mi experiencia en Iowa City, como escritor mexicano y persona de tez morena, ha sido fructuosa, aunque también he tenido vivencias que me han hecho reflexionar sobre algunos de los retos que enfrentamos las personas que no somos blancas.

Antes de mi llegada a Iowa no había formado parte de talleres literarios. En Lawrence University (donde estudié la carrera) me abrí un blog. También escribí para el periódico de la escuela y formé parte del review board de Tropos, nuestra revista de arte y literatura. La maestría y mi estancia en Iowa City serán siempre parte fundamental en mi trayectoria. Conocí a escritores y escritoras de distintas partes del mundo, de quienes aprendí muchísimo, e intercambié ideas sobre literatura, escritura, historia, traducción, política, filosofía, sociología, economía y otras disciplinas. Además, mejoré incalculablemente en mis escritos, y tuve dos años muy fructíferos en mi producción literaria. Asimismo, me di cuenta de la posibilidad de escribir no ficción, al grado de que actualmente me encuentro juntando una serie de crónicas, material que espero se consolide en un libro sobre algunas de mis vivencias.

Sin embargo, el panorama social me ha presentado momentos en los que he tenido que guardar silencio como medio de protesta pacífica, a fin de evitar la violencia física hacia mi persona. Una tarde de agosto de 2016, circulaba por el Highway 6 en mi vehículo. No me di cuenta de que la luz del semáforo estaba en verde. Detrás de mí tenía a un Yellow Cab. El conductor, un hombre, de unos cincuenta años, blanco y con barba, se bajó del auto, gritando. Creí que necesitaba ayuda, por lo que bajé el vidrio de mi ventana. Al darme cuenta de que me estaba insultando, y a punto de agredirme, cerré los vidrios y aceleré. Mi reacción, supongo, fue mi instinto de supervivencia. Me detuvo el siguiente semáforo. El conductor me alcanzó. Siguió insultándome. El semáforo se puso en verde. Volví a acelerar.

Hace poco más de un mes, un domingo por la noche, me bajé de un Uber en Clinton St. y me detuve en un cajero automático de Wells Fargo para sacar dinero. Metí mi tarjeta, puse mi contraseña, retiré el efectivo. De reojo veía a un par de hombres que estaban parados afuera de una tienda de licor en el Pedestrian Mall. Uno de ellos, un individuo de cabello largo, blanco, me comenzó a hablar. Aunque esa situación le hubiera podido suceder a cualquiera, me sentí nervioso y consciente de mi posición como estudiante internacional y persona de color. Guardé el efectivo en mi cartera inmediatamente y me la metí al pantalón. El hombre me pedía dinero. Le dije que no había retirado mucho, que era estudiante y lo sentía. Le temblaban las manos, se puso nervioso. Intenté emprender la retirada sobre Clinton St. con dirección a E. Washington St. a fin de que yo no fuera objeto de un ataque físico o verbal, o en todo caso, racial. El sujeto se me paró enfrente, y se metió las manos a los bolsillos. Me seguía repitiendo que le diera dinero, lo que fuera. Me vi obligado a sacar la cartera.

An international writer in Iowa City: Reflections on my experience

Translated by Dallin Law

On Aug. 5, 2016 I arrived in Iowa City. I was about to start my master’s in Spanish Creative Writing. I had with me a sleeping bag, a ton of books and suitcases filled with clothes. I had hopes of having time to write a novel and was terrified of teaching Spanish at the University of Iowa. My experience as a Mexican writer and brown-skinned person in Iowa City has been fruitful, but I’ve also had experiences that made me reflect on some of the challenges that those of us who aren’t white face.

Before coming to Iowa, I’d never been a part of a literary workshop. At Lawrence University (where I got my bachelor’s) I wrote in my blog and for the school newspaper. I also joined the review board of Tropos, our journal of art and literature. The master’s program and my stay in Iowa City will always be a fundamental part of my career. I met writers from all over the world, from whom I learned so much as we exchanged ideas about literature, writing, history, translation, politics, philosophy, sociology and economics, among other subjects. My writing improved incalculably, and I enjoyed two very productive years of literary production. In addition, I realized I could write nonfiction, to the point that I’m currently putting together a series of stories that I hope to consolidate into a book about a few of my experiences.

However, this social setting has presented moments when I’ve had to keep silent as a way of peaceful protest, in order to avoid being subject to physical violence. One afternoon in August 2016, I was driving along Highway 6 in my car. I didn’t realize that the stoplight had turned green. A Yellow Cab was waiting behind me. The driver, a white, bearded man around 50, got out of his car, yelling. I thought he needed help, so I rolled down my window. When I realized that he was screaming insults at me, about to assault me, I shut the windows and slammed on the gas pedal. My reaction, I suppose, came from my survival instinct. I braked for the next light. The driver caught up. He continued insulting me. The light turned green. I accelerated again.

A little over a month ago, on a Sunday night, I got out of an Uber on Clinton Street and stopped by an ATM at Wells Fargo to take out some money. I put my card in the slot, punched in my PIN and retrieved some cash. Out of the corner of my eye, I saw a couple men standing outside a liquor store on the Pedestrian Mall. One of them, a white, long-haired individual, started talking to me. Although this kind of thing could happen to anyone, I felt nervous and very aware of my status as an international student and person of color. I immediately shoved the bills in my wallet, pocketing it. The man was asking for money. I told him I hadn’t taken out much, that I was a student and was sorry I couldn’t help. His hands were shaking, and he began looking nervous. I tried to start retreating along Clinton Street towards East Washington, to avoid being the victim of an attack, physical or verbal, or, in either case, racial. The man moved to stand in front of me and put his hands in his pockets. He kept asking for me to give him money, any money. I found myself forced to pull out my wallet.

Ollin García Pliego is a fiction and nonfiction writer, poet and journalist from Mexico, with an MFA in Spanish Creative Writing from the University of Iowa. Dallin Law studies literary translation at the University of Iowa. This article was originally published in Little Village issue 244.