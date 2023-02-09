En Español: Machismo, toxic masculinity and boys (part one)

Machismo, masculinidad y chicos

Al fin de 2022, la policía en Romania detuvo a Andrew Tate como parte de su investigación del tráfico de personas. Si no sabes quien es Andrew Tate debes preguntar al chico adolescente más cerca de ti. La probabilidad es gran que él sabe quien es Tate y que él es un fan.

¿Los traficantes tienen fans? Sí, es verdad. Si me dudas, piensa en los sombreros MAGA. Andrew Tate obtuvo su amplia influencia por representar una vida lujosa, rica y exitosa, una vida donde era rodeado por mujeres hermosas y donde promocionaba su misoginia franca y sin vergüenza. Frecuentemente, Tate avanzaba que los hombres deben controlar las mujeres como propiedad, porque esa es como él ve a las mujeres, como propiedad.

Por supuesto, no es el único proveedor de estas actitudes. Pero su fama y influencia con chicos jóvenes es inquietante, sobre todo. De hecho, se confiesa en su sitio web a ser traficante donde explica casi como en la forma de un libro de texto el método amante de tráfico en personas como su procedimiento. Mas evidencia por creer que su persona es su personalidad en verdad.

¿Por qué han chicos se juntaban en masa a este tipo de retórico odioso? ¿Qué sobre este retorico tiene significado para ellos? He visto argumentos que es un fracaso de feminismo, que el feminismo no ofrece nada positiva a los chicos y en consecuencia escuchan a las voces que les ponen a las nubes y les hacen sentir bienvenidos. Yo comprendo la tentación a tomárselo este argumento en serio. Después de todo, la frase ‘masculinidad toxica ha entrada la conversación sobre criar a los niños.

Si sabes que es un adjetivo el argumento falla. La masculinidad toxica no es la idea que la masculinidad por sí misma es toxica por naturaleza, pero un grupo de creencias y conductas toxicas se han vuelto asociadas con la masculinidad. Andrew Tate personifica esta idea, y personas como el desean que estos rasgos tóxicos sean la forma dominante de la masculinidad. Los resultados: una generación de hombres quienes sienten derecho a los cuerpos de mujeres, quienes usan violencia para obtener lo que quieren y quienes no pueden aceptar la respuesta ‘no’. El feminismo ofrece soluciones y masculinidades positivas. Entonces, ¿por qué no hablan de estas los youtuberos e influencers?

A manera de respuesta, permíteme a decir verdad sobre mis dificultades con masculinidad de cuando creía que era chico. Era joven y influenceable. Vi un mundo en que los hombres más odiosos tuvieron éxito y eta demasiada joven para entender que el éxito y la riqueza no son exactamente iguales. No sabía cómo redefinir mi perspectiva, ni más descubrir voces para ayudar (resulta que no soy hombre y no me habría ayudado). Pero esa es nuestro sistema. El éxito monetario es lo más exultado, el premio por el abuso de otras personas. Nuestra sociedad recompensa e incentiva la masculinidad toxica y los chicos responden a la llamada porque pueden ver las recompensas materiales. Reconocen como nuestra sociedad define el éxito y lo que esta definición requiere de ellos. Nuestro mundo pide un favor peligroso de los chicos, y demasiados no pueden ver las opciones mejores.

Hablare de estas opciones en el próximo mes.

Machismo, Toxic Masculinity and Boys (Part one)

Written and translated by Summer Santos

At the end of 2022, Romanian authorities arrested Andrew Tate as part of a human trafficking investigation. If you don’t know who Andrew Tate is, ask your nearest teenage boy — there’s a not insignificant chance that he both knows who Tate is and is a fan.

Human traffickers have fanbases? Yes, they do. If you ever doubt that, just remember the MAGA hats. Andrew Tate gained his influential reach by portraying a lavish, wealthy and successful lifestyle where he was surrounded by beautiful women and the shameless, straightforward misogyny he proudly proclaimed. Tate frequently promoted the idea that men should control women as if they were property, because that’s how he sees them: property.

Tate isn’t the only purveyor of these attitudes, of course, but his prominence and reach with young boys is particularly alarming. The fact is, his human trafficking is also openly admitted on his website, where he practically lays out the textbook format of the loverboy method of trafficking as his modus operandi, which lends further credence to the belief that his influencer persona is very close to the real thing.

Why do boys flock to this kind of rhetoric when it’s so obviously hateful? What about this speaks to them? I’ve seen people argue this as an issue with feminism — feminism isn’t offering anything positive for boys, the argument goes, and so they go to whoever does talk them up and make them feel wanted. The temptation to take that argument seriously is understandable — the term “toxic masculinity” has become part of our discussion about raising boys, after all.

But that argument falls apart when you know what an adjective is. Toxic masculinity is not the concept that masculinity itself is inherently toxic, but that a collection of toxic behaviors and beliefs have become associated with masculinity. Andrew Tate is the embodiment of this, and people like him aim to make these toxic traits the dominant form of masculinity, mold a generation of men who feel entitled to women’s bodies, who use violence to get what they want, who cannot accept no as an answer. Feminism does offer positive, expansive ways to be a man, so why aren’t those the ones being discussed by influencers and YouTubers?

By way of an answer, let me be honest about my own struggles with masculinity from when I thought I was a boy. I was young and impressionable. I saw a world where the more horrible kinds of men got success and I was too young to know success doesn’t simply equal wealth. I didn’t know how to reframe my view, let alone find voices to help (turns out, I’m not a man and it wouldn’t have helped anyway). But that’s our system: monetary success is held in highest regard, rewarding mistreatment of others. Our society rewards and encourages toxic masculinity and boys respond because they see the material rewards. They recognize how our society defines success and what that asks of them. Our world asks them to play a dangerous game, and too many young boys can’t see the better options.

Next month, I’ll dig into those options.