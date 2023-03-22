En Español: Machismo, masculinity and boys (part two)

El mes pasado, hablé del juego peligroso que nuestra sociedad requiere de nuestros chicos. Nuestra cultura en su totalidad incentiva este juego; el panorama mundial de los medios de comunicación está lleno de ejemplos autoproclamados por chicos jóvenes. Es casi bastante que la idea de la crianza de hombres buenos de los niños parece imposible. ¿Cómo podemos luchar contra tanta corriente arrolladora?

Tengo suficiente experiencia de intentar ser un hombre que yo sé que han maneras positivas de estar macho. Podemos motivar a los niños la búsqueda de estas maneras, y si motivásemos a ellos como una comunidad, tendrían posibilidad mientras desarrollan en hombres. A ver. ¿Qué podemos incentivar en los chicos? Muchas cosas, pero porque tengo espacio limitado, voy a emplear una lista numerada convenientemente de cuatro rasgos estereotípicos de la masculinidad y hablar de cómo usarlos por el bien y no lo malo. Mira, solo soy una asistente legal. No tengo todas las soluciones.

1. El liderazgo

Nuestra sociedad espera que los hombres sean lideres. En realidad, enseña a los niños cómo estar tercos, mandones y arrogantes. El liderazgo bueno implica escuchar y considerar las ideas de otras personas. Significa conocer los límites de tu conocimiento y en quien confiar por consejo. Supone la habilidad de tener una visión más amplia y ayudar a ti y a otras personas para realizar una meta. Nuestra sociedad concibe el liderazgo con el individual, no el grupo, al centro, y debemos modelar el opuesto para los chicos.

2. La fortaleza

El mensaje que los hombres verdaderos no lloran es tan universal que no necesito elaborar más. Los hombres y chicos en nuestra sociedad se suponen que endurecerse cuando cualquier cosa sale mal. Pero la fortaleza no tiene que significar el rechazo de efectos emocionales ni la ocultación de sus emociones del mundo. Los chicos pueden estar resilientes. Debemos enseñar a los niños cómo tomar un revés y recuperarse, cómo confiar sus sentimientos en sus amigües y su familia. Es más difícil a mostrar el ser auténtico que vivir toda su vida detrás de una máscara.

3. La fuerza

Como la fortaleza, los chicos están enseñados que el poder, la fuerza, todo se reducen a la potencia de su personalidad y la superioridad física. La competición significa que, si no eres lo mejor, eres un fracaso. La fuerza verdadera, al contrario, implica reconocer tus talentos, tus déficits y cómo pedir ayuda cuando la necesitas. Los hombres fuertes entienden cómo dar una mano solidaria en vez de intimidar a las personas molidas por fuerzas más grandes.

4. La lógica

El pensamiento lógico es bueno, pero recibes lo que introduces. Si tu premisa inicial no es correcta, la lógica provee un resultado congruente y erróneo. Todes les niñes se beneficiarían de alfabetización más fuerte en medios de comunicación y saber cómo verificar fuentes de información. Desperdiciar una mente es una lástima, y debemos animar la lógica verdadera junto a mejor inteligencia emocional.

Written and translated by Summer Santos

In last month’s piece, I discussed the dangerous game that our society asks our boys to play. Our culture as a whole encourages this game; the media landscape is full of self-proclaimed role models for young boys. It’s enough to make the whole idea of raising boys into good men feel hopeless. How can we fight such an overwhelming tide?

I’ve had enough experience with trying to be a man that I know there are positive ways to do so. We can encourage boys to pursue them, and if we do this at a community level, then they’ll have a chance as they grow into men. So, what can we encourage in boys? A lot of things, but because I have limited space, I’m just going to use a conveniently numbered list of four stereotypically masculine traits and discuss how to use them for good, not bad. Look, I’m just a paralegal. I don’t have all the answers.

1. Leadership

Our society expects men to be leaders, but what it really teaches boys to be is stubborn, bossy and overconfident in themselves. Good leadership is about listening and considering others’ ideas. It’s about knowing the limitations of your own knowledge and who to rely on for advice. It’s about being able to see a bigger picture and help yourself and others achieve a goal. Our society imagines leadership to be about the individual, not the group, and we should model the opposite for boys.

2. Toughness

The message that “real men don’t cry” is so pervasive it hardly needs further elaboration. Men and boys are expected by our society to just tough it out when things go wrong. But being tough doesn’t have to mean not letting anything affect you and hiding your feelings from the world. Boys can be resilient. We should teach boys how to take a setback and bounce back. How to trust their friends and family with their feelings. It’s a lot tougher to show your real self to the world than it is to live your life behind a mask.

3. Strength

Like toughness, boys are taught that power all comes down to how forceful a personality you project and how physically superior you are. Competition means that not being the best makes you a failure. Real strength, though, means recognizing what you are good at, what you aren’t, and how to ask for help when you need it. Strong men know how to reach a helping hand to, rather than bully, those who are ground down by bigger forces.

4. Logic

Logical thinking is good, but you get what you put into it. If your starting premise is bad, the logic provides a coherent, but wrong, result. All children would benefit from stronger media literacy and knowing how to check sources of information. A mind is a terrible thing to waste, and we should encourage real logic alongside better emotional intelligence.

Summer Santos earned her Ph.D. in Medieval English Literature and MFA in Literary Translation from the University of Iowa in 2019. She now works in immigration law as a paralegal. If you wish to contribute to En Español, you can reach her at generalridley@gmail.com with an inquiry. This article was originally published in Little Village’s April 2023 issues.