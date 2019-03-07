En Español: Getting swept away by Spain’s deadly winds









El Cierzo

Nací en Zaragoza, una ciudad del noreste de España situada en un valle que canaliza las corrientes que llegan del océano Atlántico y las lanza hacia el Mediterráneo, que es el morir. Algo así: diferencia de presión, anticiclones y borrascas, ventanas abiertas, un pasillo. Vivir siempre en ese pasillo. El caso es que el viento de Zaragoza araña, muerde, quema y, sobre todo, empuja.

Cuando tenía veinte o veintitantos años el cierzo (a ese impulso criminal lo conocemos como cierzo) me tiró al suelo y me arrastró cuatro o cinco metros que computan como uno de los momentos más extraordinarios de mi vida. No es gran cosa, pero es algo. Sé que hay unos amigos del sur de España que siempre piensan en mí, y se parten de risa, cuando sopla el viento (o tal vez debería decir la brisa) en su ciudad, Sevilla. No sé de qué se ríen exactamente, si de la posibilidad de que el viento arrastre a un hombre joven por el suelo o porque imaginan mi cara, mi despliegue, el modo en que me dejé llevar por el clima, unido a los elementos, leve, levísimo, a punto de despegar o de hundirme. O tal vez piensan que yo también tuve veinte años y una confianza ciega en mis fuerzas, y esa idea les gusta, los reconforta. O simplemente les divierte que el mundo sea diverso, que existan ciudades tan distintas, personas marcadas por climas diferentes y por caídas y humillaciones que no se parecen en nada y que sin embargo resultan idénticas.

En cualquier caso, mis amigos sevillanos se ríen, y la idea de que alguien sea feliz al acordarse de mí, porque sopla el viento, o la brisa, bueno, valió la pena.

Advertisement

En España, la ciudad del viento es Zaragoza. Dos o tres horas (en coche) al norte de Zaragoza se alzan los Pirineos, que es el frío de mi infancia y las noches de verano de mi infancia y el lugar donde bebí café por primera vez y vi la nieve por primera vez. Años después, ante el pelotón de fusilamiento de la ola polar, en Iowa City, encerrado en casa y febril, todo se me confunde. Aquí la ciudad del viento es Chicago, y los tejados cubiertos de nieve me hacen pensar que estoy pasando la Semana Santa en casa de mis abuelos y que el domingo por la noche tendremos que volver a casa. Todo es idéntico, la misma incertidumbre, el mismo asombro.

En el siglo ii a. C. Catón el Viejo escribió: «uentus cercius, cum loquare, buccam implet, armatum hominem, plaustrum oneratum percellit». El cierzo, al hablar, llena la boca, derriba hombres armados, carros llenos. El libro al que pertenece la cita sólo nos ha llegado en fragmentos, el tiempo todo lo dispersa y todo lo iguala. Puedo imaginar que yo también fui un hombre armado, y que el cierzo me desarmó. Puso de relieve mi fragilidad, que viene a ser lo mismo. Me manchó las rodillas y me dejó las palmas de las manos en carne viva. Si me concentro, todavía soy capaz de sentir el escozor, una especie de hormigueo. Aquella corriente que me tiró al suelo mantiene su fuerza aunque hayan pasado veinte años y yo me encuentre a más de siete mil kilómetros de distancia. El recuerdo del viento también es capaz de llenar la boca y derribar carros. A veces la memoria es un pasillo y alguien ha dejado todas las ventanas abiertas.

El Cierzo

Translated by Rebecca Hanssens-Reed

I was born in Zaragoza, a city in northeastern Spain nestled in a valley that channels the currents flowing from the Atlantic Ocean and launches them toward the Mediterranean, which is death. Sort of: a change in pressure, anticyclones and low-pressure areas, open windows, a corridor. Living always in this corridor. The point is that the wind from Zaragoza scrapes, bites, burns and, most of all, shoves.

When I was 20 or 20-something, the cierzo (we know this nefarious force as “cierzo”) threw me to the ground and dragged me four or five meters in what became one of the most extraordinary moments of my life. It’s not a huge deal, but it is something. I know that some of my friends from southern Spain always think of me, and smile, when there’s a gust of wind (or perhaps I should say breeze) in their city, Seville. I don’t know what exactly it is that makes them laugh; if it’s the fact it was possible for the wind to drag a 20-year-old along the ground or because they picture my face, the way I resigned myself to the weather, gave in to the elements, light, so light, about to take off or be buried. Or maybe they think about how I was young and blindly confident about how strong I was, and that idea pleases them, cheers them up. Or, simply, it amuses them that the world is so diverse, that so many distinct cities exist, people shaped by different climates and falls and humiliations which may seem nothing at all alike, and yet it turns out they’re just the same.

In any case, my Sevillian friends laugh, and the idea that someone could be happy at the thought of me — because of a gust of wind, or a breeze — well, it was worth it.

In Spain, Zaragoza is the windy city. Two or three hours (by car) north of Zaragoza, the Pyrenees loom tall: There is the cold of my childhood and the summer nights of my childhood and the place where I drank coffee for the first time and saw snow for the first time. Years later, in Iowa City, facing the firing squad of the polar vortex, shut away in my house and feverish, it’s all blurred together. Here, the windy city is Chicago, and the roofs covered in snow make me think I’m spending Holy Week at my grandparents’ house, and on Sunday night we’ll have to drive back home. It’s all identical: the same uncertainty, the same astonishment.

In the second century B.C., Cato the Elder wrote, “uentus cercius, cum loquare, buccam implet, armatum hominem, plaustrum oneratum percellit.” (“The cierzo, when it speaks, puffs out its cheeks, overturns armed men, loaded wagons.”) The book that this quote comes from exists only in fragments; time scatters and smooths over everything. I can imagine that I, too, was an armed man, and the cierzo disarmed me. It underscored my fragility, which in the end is the same thing. It stained my knees and scraped my palms raw. I can still feel that sting if I try hard enough, a kind of pins and needles. That current that threw me to the ground is still strong even though 20 years have gone by and I find myself more than 7,000 kilometers away. Even the recollection of the wind is capable of puffing out its cheeks and overturning cars. Sometimes memory is a corridor and someone has left all the windows open.

Advertisement

Miguel Serrano Larraz is a writer and translator. He has published nine books, including the novel ‘Autopsia’ and the story collections ‘Órbita’ and ‘Réplica.’ He is currently in the MFA in Creative Writing in Spanish program at the University of Iowa.

Rebecca is a translator and writer whose work can be found in ‘Conjunctions,’ ‘Asymptote,’ ‘The Saint Ann’s Review’ and elsewhere. She has an MFA in Literary Translation from the University of Iowa, where she is currently a Provost’s Postgraduate Visiting Writer.

This article was originally published in Little Village issue 259.