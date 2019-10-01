En Español: ‘Are you there? Am I here?’







Lejana

Mamá, Papá, Joaco… Aba, Camo… Abu Lidia, Abeto… Ayo, Jose…Tío Martín, Tía Ale, Tío Mariano, Eze, Clari, Agus, Juan… ¿Están ahí?

A veces me canso de escuchar sus voces a través de la línea telefónica

A veces me siento sola

Sola en Buenos Aires porque no crecí ahí

Sola en Quito porque no nací ahí

Sola en Iowa por no ser estadounidense

Sola…

Sola en mi piel porque no soy ni white ni brown

Sola en Latinoamérica por tener apellido europeo

Sola

A veces quiero volver a casa

Pero no sé cómo llegar

Porque llegaría fragmentada

Una parte a Argentina

Otra parte a Ecuador

Y parte de mí se quedaría acá

No soy dueña de nada

Ni de mi cultura (porque, ¿cómo se puede ser dueño de algo tan disperso por el mundo?)

Ni de mi lugar (porque ¿cómo se puede vivir en un lugar donde nunca seré más que extranjera?)

No soy dueña de mi idioma

Porque a veces se me cruza el english con el español

Y lo que queda de mi acento son recuerdos lejanos

Me siento sola porque mi hogar

No es cuestión de geografía…

Mamá, Papá, Joaco… ¿están ahí?

A veces cuento los días hasta volver a verlos (solo queda un mes)

Aba, Camo… ¿están ahí?

¿Cómo fue no poder abrazar a su nieta todos los días?

Abu, Abeto… ¿están ahí?

Los extraño cada vez más pero solo viven en mi memoria

Ayo, Jose, Clari, Agus, Juan … ¿están ahí?

Perdón que no los llamo más seguido.

Tío Martín, Tía Ale, Tío Mariano, Eze… ¿están ahí?

Quisiera poder verlos más que solo en Navidad

¿Están ahí?

¿Estoy acá?

Sé que a veces es difícil imaginarme en un lugar que desconocen

Es difícil creer que estoy tan lejos

Si cuando hablamos por teléfono sueno tan cerca

Si no fuera por la mala señal

Casi, casi, parece que estoy ahí.

Distant

Written and translated by Catalina Irigoyen

Mamá, Papá, Joaco… Aba, Camo… Abu Lidia, Abeto… Ayo, Jose… Tío Martín, Tía Ale, Tío Mariano, Eze, Clari, Agus, Juan… Are you there?

Sometimes I get tired of hearing your voices through the phone

Sometimes I feel alone

Alone in Buenos Aires because I didn’t grow up there

Alone in Quito because I wasn’t born there

Alone in Iowa because I’m not American

Alone

Alone in Latin America for having a European last name

Alone

Sometimes I want to go back home

But I don’t know how I’d get there

Because I’d arrive in fragments

One part would go to Argentina

Another to Ecuador

And part of me would stay here

I don’t own anything

Not my culture (because how can you own something so dispersed around the world?)

Not my place (because how can I live in a place where I’ll never be more than a foreigner?)

I don’t own my language

Because sometimes my English and Spanish get crossed

And what’s left of my accent are distant memories

I feel alone because my home

Is not a matter of geography

Mamá, Papá, Joaco… are you there?

Sometimes I count the days left to see you (just one month left)

Aba, Camo… are you there?

What was it like not being able to hug your granddaughter every day?

Abu Lidia, Abeto… are you there?

I miss you more each day, but you only live in my memory

Ayo, Jose, Clari, Agus, Juan… are you there?

I’m sorry I don’t call more often

Tío Martín, Tía Ale, Tío Mariano, Eze… are you there?

I wish I could see you for more than just some Christmases

Are you there?

Am I here?

I know sometimes it’s hard to picture me in a place you don’t know

It’s hard to believe I’m so far away

If when we talk on the phone I sound so close

If it wasn’t for the bad signal

It’s almost, almost

like I’m there.

Catalina Irigoyen is majoring in English and creative writing at the University of Iowa. Born in Argentina, she has lived in six different countries. This article was originally published in Little Village issue 272.