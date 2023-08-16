Eastern Iowa restaurant insiders dish on their go-to meals, best food memories and tips for diners









What are you looking for in a meal off the clock?

Anthony Green: Something very different than what I just spent the last 14-16 hours cooking. Oftentimes if it’s simple, delicious and prepared by someone else, that will hit the spot.

Aaron Hall: I have certain places along my delivery route that I know I can get exactly what I’m in the mood for: Schlitz and oysters at Rodina. Two-for-one Negronis at Iowa Athletic Club. Tacos at El Paso. Oxtail Philly from Rodney’s Jamaican food truck. Sweet potato fries at Trumpet Blossom. A certain pleasure resides in being at these places during off hours when they are usually pretty quiet.

Connor Moellenbeck: In general, I am looking for something light and energizing to keep me going throughout the day. However, dinner for me is the best part, whether that is at the kitchen table on a random Tuesday or out in the city with friends on a Friday night. I have a large sweet tooth, so there is always chocolate being consumed after dinner.

Where do you go out to eat when you’re not working?

Hall: There are a few places in Cedar Rapids that we always return to: Persis, Phong Lan and Nara. We also have a collection of friends that cook really delicious meals and drink wonderful wine and mix great cocktails, so often a “meal out” is a meal with them.

Phoebe Charles: I love pho and spring rolls at Phong Lan, poké and Korean fried chicken from Mix and saucy classics from one of Cedar Rapids’ many incredible Indian restaurants.

Green: El Bajio, Lucky’s on 16th, Big Grove and Feedwell.

What do you typically eat in a day?

Michael Beyne: I start my day with a smoothie and oats. Lots of fruits and vegetables throughout the day, depending on what’s in season. Lots of rice, noodles and soups for dinner.

Ian Castillo: Whatever is in front of me.

Green: As a culinary instructor, on any given day I could be evaluating basic potato dishes, or enjoying dishes from other countries/regions or evaluating more housemade mayonnaise than the average person would like.

What would be your last meal?

Hall: I could eat premium tinned seafood on a decent baguette with great wine and friends at sunset forever.

Moellenbeck: The Greens Pizza from Lincoln Wine Bar, with chilies added, of course.

Castillo: Cheeseburger with everything from George’s Buffet!

Beyne: Probably a Thai curry with coconut water to wash everything down.

What is your fondest food memory/experience?

Castillo: Cooking enchiladas with my mom during the holiday season.

Beyne: I hold the best memories around the food/bev industry through my travels. My most recent memory has to be experiencing Criollo in Oaxaca. The six-course meal with rare mole alongside drink pairings could never be forgotten.

Green: I have had memorable food from the hands of my mother, life-changing morsels from a street vendor in Florence, Italy, and dishes so simple and creative in the Bahamas that I had to hug the cook! I can say I have learned not to judge food simply by its appearance but how it makes me feel when my tastebuds tell me what I am experiencing.

If you could put anyone on to a restaurant or bar in Iowa, what would it be?

Charles: I recently visited Lucky Lotus in Des Moines, and I’m obsessed. Oh, also Golden Delight Bakery in Kalona. It’s wildly unassuming, but they have the most delicious baked sweets from doughnuts to kolaches to half-moon pies.

What do you wish people would better understand about hospitality folk?

Hall: It’s good to know that as a customer, one can never be too kind or gracious. Members of the service industry are some of the brightest and kindest people I know.

Charles: Hospitality folk so often put their own needs aside for the sake of their guests’ experience. Your hospitality folks are often skipping their own hydration or the bathroom break to make sure your time in their place of work is seamless and comfortable.

Green: That this industry can be brutal, even in the best organizations. A lot of the benefits the average person expects from an employer, individuals in hospitality do not necessarily enjoy. A 65- to 70-hour work week is common. Health benefits are not always offered. Not much flexibility with schedules. However, there are a number of organizations locally that are trying to change some of that. I just wished that diners understood a little more about what is needed to create the food, beverage and amenities they enjoy.

What is most satisfying to you working in the hospitality industry?

Hall: My involvement as a purveyor allows me to be behind the scenes. I enjoy the quick conversations with chefs and greetings from staff, while selling directly to customers gives me an opportunity to meet and visit with everyone buying and eating the bread I’ve made. Many customers have become close friends.

Castillo: Building relationships with people and businesses that also care about sustainability.

Beyne: I love being able to create a welcoming space for everyone. Having conversations over similar interests and nerding out about coffee is also something I love.

Charles: I find it really satisfying when it feels like my team and I knock it out of the park for a guest. Whether that information comes to us in a review, a personal note or a face-to-face conversation, I never tire of hearing we nailed it for someone.

This article was originally published in the 2023 Bread & Butter dining guide.