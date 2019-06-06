Advertisement

Early bird tickets on sale now for Witching Hour 2019

Posted on by Little Village
Witching Hour

Various venues — Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1-2

Early bird passes available Thursday, June 6.

Curiosity piqued? It should be! That’s just one of the services the Witching Hour Festival has to offer. Now in its fifth year, Iowa City’s exploration of the unknown, celebration of the creative process and premiere opportunity to experience new work is offering early bird passes starting today.

Tickets for the two-day festival are $40 general admission, $15 for students. Prices will rise to the regular rate on Aug. 9; single-day passes and tickets to individual events will be available at that time as well.

If you’re already excited for the festival, you won’t want to miss this chance to secure your spot early. If you’re new to these ideas, or if you’re trying to convince a friend who’s on the fence, there’s no better impetus than a great deal to make it worth your while.

Witching Hour Festival is co-curated by Little Village and the Englert Theatre. Over the past four years, artists and thinkers, both local and from around the country, have come to trust Witching Hour audiences with their newest work and freshest ideas.

The 2018 Witching Hour Festival included performances and presentations by Puddles Pity Party, Richard Hell, Aasif Mandavi, Julie Byrne, Here Lies Man, Jaimie Branch, comedians Liza Treyger and Janelle James, and more.

The line-up for 2019 will be announced later this summer. Events will be held at various downtown Iowa City venues.

Jaimie Branch performs at the 2018 Witching Hour festival. — Zak Neumann/Little Village


