Early bird tickets on sale for 2018 Witching Hour festival

Witching Hour Various venues — Friday and Saturday, Oct. 12-13

Excited already for this year’s Witching Hour, sight unseen?

Specially priced early bird tickets are now available for the 2018 Witching Hour festival. If you already know that you don’t want to miss whatever’s on tap for this year, snag your passes now for only $40. If you’re a student, you can also buy in early for just $20 with this year’s student pass.

The curatorial team is hard at work preparing another mesmerizing line up of exciting new work, explorations of the unknown and inquiry into creative process. But past attendees know that the magic also happens interstitially, in the in-depth conversations between people who had never met before, in the connections drawn between events that seem worlds apart.

This is the fourth year of the annual festival, co-presented by Little Village and the Englert Theatre.

Tell a stranger.