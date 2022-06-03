Little Village Central Iowa Issue 003

Find a comfortable stump and flip through Little Village’s 2022 recreation guide (or just use it for kindling). In this issue, nearly two dozen Iowa runners of various ages, backgrounds and personal reasons for running discuss their style: where they go, what they wear, how they protect against injury and self-doubt, and why walking still counts as running. And they address the age-old question: is running even fun?

Also in this issue: Upcoming races, festivals and events; Iowa-made outdoor gear; delectable local ice cream worth risking a brain freeze for; a guide to outdoor music fests from mega-fans and performers; and Iowa-by-Canada rapper Cadence Weapon works to put “prairie rap” on the map. Plus: Local album and book reviews, and Kiki helps a parent whose children sometimes trigger bad memories of their ex.