Deval Patrick, the latest Democrat to launch a presidential campaign, will be in Cedar Rapids on Monday

Posted on by Paul Brennan
Deval Patrick’s official photo as governor of Massachusetts from 2007 to 2015

Deval Patrick, the former two-term governor of Massachusetts and the most recent Democrat to announce a run for president, will visit Cedar Rapids on Monday as part of his first trip to Iowa. Patrick will join state Sen. Rob Hogg, for what the senator is calling “a ‘climate and flood resilience’ walking tour.”

The tour is scheduled to start at Sykora Bakery (73 16th Ave SW) in Czech Village at 1:45 p.m.

Patrick announced his 2020 run on Thursday with a video posted online. He’d been mentioned as a potential candidate in previous presidential election cycles, but this is his first run for the White House. After leaving the governorship in 2015, Patrick joined the investment firm Bain Capital as a managing director.

Patrick is the 26th Democrat to launch a presidential bid in this election cycle. Eight of those candidates have dropped out so far.

After the walking tour with Hogg in Cedar Rapids, Patrick will go to Des Moines to attend the regular monthly meeting of the Polk County Democrats.


