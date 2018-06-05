Detroit’s Flint Eastwood to headline downtown Iowa City block party







Downtown Block Party Downtown Iowa City — Saturday, June 23 at 6 p.m.

The second annual Downtown Block Party in Iowa City, which wooed and entertained around 30,000 people last year with sand volleyball, a silent disco, free live music and more, has announced part of its lineup for this year’s event, which takes place Saturday, June 23.

Detroit indie rockers Flint Eastwood top the bill. They were last in town in 2016 at The Mill with Bad Bad Hats (who are also coming back to Iowa City later this month with a June 29 show at Gabe’s). The band, consisting of brother-sister duo Jax and Seth Anderson, formed in 2010, cycling through a couple of different names before landing on Flint Eastwood in 2012. (Flint Eastwood is sometimes considered Jax’s stage name; Seth also goes by Syblyng.) Their latest EP, Broke Royalty, was released last year.

Sister Wife, a Rock Island duo, will be opening. Iowa City audiences will remember them from their opening turn for Margaret Glaspy and Wye Oak at this year’s Mission Creek Festival.

<a href="http://sisterwifeband.bandcamp.com/album/trap-house">Trap House by Sister Wife</a>

The block party will once again be selling wristbands and cups for patrons who wish to take advantage of the ability to travel from bar to bar with their drinks, within the designated block party area. Tickets are $10 in advance or $11 at the event. The block party itself is free and open to all ages. A full schedule of events is available on the Iowa City Downtown District website. The sand volleyball tournament and tug-of-war competition require preregistration. The block party is jointly presented by the Downtown District and Englert Theatre.