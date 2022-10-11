DMPL and five other Iowa libraries to offer free digital literacy workshops, funded through national program

Computer Basics Nov. 4, 10:30 a.m., North Side Library, Free (registration required) Internet Basics Nov. 11, 10:30 a.m., North Side Library, Free (registration required)

Des Moines Public Library (DMPL), along with 159 other American libraries will join the Public Library Association’s (PLA) Digital Literacy Workshop Incentive cohort supported by AT&T.

DMPL is one of six Iowa libraries that will join the cohort. The others are Letts Public Library in Letts, Ericson Public Library in Boone, Columbus Junction Public Library in Columbus Junction, Carnegie-Evans Public Library in Albia, and Algona Public Library in Algona.

These libraries will receive incentive funding to conduct digital literacy workshops for the communities they serve. The workshops are through digitallearn.org, a website that provides courses on everything from navigating a website to booking a plane ticket online.

Advertisement

According to a press release, DMPL will use the funds to purchase new software for library laptops as well as conduct a series of media literacy workshops.

“We are thrilled to receive the AT&T Digital Literacy Award to help support our efforts to bridge the digital divide in our communities,” Des Moines Public Library Director Susan A. Woody said in the press release. “Helping community members who need more training and access to digital skills and tools remains an important strategic initiative of the library.”

So far, DMPL has released two dates for free digital literacy programming in November, with more to be announced in the following months. To attend, participants can register at the event links below.

Computer Basics at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 at North Side Library Internet Basics at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 at North Side Library