Curbside collection of compostable waste canceled in Iowa City on Thursday due to anticipated winter storm

Iowa City is canceling curbside pick-up of compostable waste on Thursday due to the anticipated winter storm. Normal service for customers affected by the cancellation will resume on Thursday next week.

Garbage and recycling collection will proceed on their normal schedule.

“Please place carts in your driveway or on a cleared, flat spot,” the department said in a statement. “For customer and staff safety, carts should not be placed on snow piles.”

The National Weather Service is predicting severe weather for the Iowa City area on Thursday, with “freezing rain and rain will spread across the entire area in the morning hours, with slick roads likely.”

By afternoon, a powerful cold front will quickly change the rains to snow, with accumulating snow likely through the evening hours. At this time, several inches of snow is possible, mainly along and north of Interstate 80. Blowing snow and rapidly falling temperatures in the late afternoon and evening will also be accompanied by a flash freeze of wet roads. Blowing snow will continue to be a threat through Thursday night, as temperatures fall to the single digits above zero to the lower teens. Wind chills by Friday morning may reach as low as -20.

Public works said the storm may cause garbage and recycling collection to run more slowly than normal on Thursday, but is still asking that all customers have their bins out by 7 a.m.







