Iowa City curbside recyclers can compost their Christmas trees for free









On the ninth day of Christmas, otherwise known as Wednesday, the Iowa City Landfill and Recycling Center announced the schedule for curbside Christmas tree collection. Starting on Monday, Jan. 7, curbside recycling customers can put their slowly browning evergreens out with other organic waste on the regular collection day.

The trees will be composted, and curbside pick-up is free. All ornaments, lights and tinsel should be removed, and just like with the other organic waste, the trees should not be bagged.

Artificial trees, of course, aren’t compostable, but the city will also collect them at the curb. Anyone wanting to get rid of an inorganic evergreen will need to set up a collection time by calling 319-356-5151. There’s a fee of $12.50 for artificial tree collection.

Curbside tree collection will continue through Friday, Feb. 1.

There are also options for holiday lights that are no longer wanted. Lights are accepted all year long at the East Side Recycling Center’s Habitat for Humanity ReStore donation area and at the Iowa City Landfill and Recycling Center, and until Jan. 21, they can also be dropped off at the following locations.

• Iowa City Hy-Vee stores: 1720 Waterfront Dr., 812 S. 1st Ave., 1125 North Dodge St. • Coralville Hy-Vee, 1914 8th St. • Stuff Etc., 2818 Commerce Dr. • Coralville City Hall, 1512 7th St. • Coralville Recreation Center, 1506 8th St

Anyone wanting more information about tree composting or light recycling should contact Iowa City Recycling Coordinator Jane Wilch at 319-887-6110.