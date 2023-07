Cooling centers around Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, the Quad Cities and Waterloo

It’s hot. Really hot. On Thursday, around 150 million Americans were under heat alerts, with temperatures across the Midwest exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

“Even those places that are used to extreme heat have never seen as hot as it is now for as long as it’s been,” President Joe Biden said Thursday, directing the Department of Labor to issue a hazard alert for workers in construction, agriculture and other outdoor jobs. “Even those who deny that we’re in the midst of a climate crisis can’t deny the impact extreme heat is having on Americans.”

Advertisement

Public health experts recommend communities under a heat warning, including all of Iowa, drink lots of water, utilize cars or public transportation rather than walking, and spend as much time as possible in an air-conditioned place.

Eastern Iowa residents in need of a reprieve from the heat are encouraged to utilize dozens of designated cooling sites. Browse the list below for locations and open hours.

Want to cool down while catching some sun? Plan a visit to a public pool or splash pad in Cedar Rapids, Washington, Kalona, Iowa City, North Liberty, Coralville, Black Hawk County, the Quad Cities and Anamosa. (Note: Most pools require an admission fee between $5-10. Pool hours may be affected by RAGBRAI.)

Johnson County

Advertisement

Robert A. Lee Recreation Center, 220 S Gilbert St, Iowa City

Open 6:15 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday

Mercer Park Aquatic Center/Scanlon Gym, 2701 Bradford Dr, Iowa City

Open 6:15 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday-Friday; 6:15 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday

Coralville Recreation Center, 1506 8th St

Open 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday

Coralville Public Library, 1401 5th St

Open 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday; noon-4 p.m., Sunday

North Liberty Public Library, 520 W Cherry St #9797

Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday; 1-4 p.m., Sunday

Advertisement

North Liberty Community Center, 520 W Cherry St

Open 6 a.m.-9 p.m., Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday & Sunday

Penn Meadows Park splash pad, 355 E Penn St, North Liberty

Open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. daily through Labor Day (no cost)

Subscribe to LV Daily for community news, events, photos and more in your inbox every weekday afternoon.

Linn County

Alburnett City Hall, 103 E 1st St

Open 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday

Cedar Rapids Public Library – Ladd Library, 3750 Williams Blvd SW

Open 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday & Saturday; 1-5 p.m., Sunday

Cedar Rapids Lindale Mall, 4444 1st Ave NE

Open 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday & Saturday (Stores open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.); Sunday, noon–6 p.m. (Stores open from noon–6 p.m.)

Cedar Rapids Salvation Army, 1000 C Ave NW

Open 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday

Cedar Valley Community Support Services, 2515 18th St SW Suite A, Cedar Rapids

Open 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday

Center Point Community Center, 720 Main St

Open 1-8 p.m., Monday, Wednesday & Thursday; 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday; 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday

Central City City Hall, 137 4th St

Open 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday

Coggon Public Library, 216 E Main St

Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday; 9 a.m.-noon, Saturday

Ely Community Center/City Hall, 1570 Rowley St

Open 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday-Friday (Additional hours can be accommodated if necessary)

Ely Public Library, 1595 Dows St

Open 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday

St. John Lutheran Church, 1420 Walker St, Ely

Can be open from 1-9 p.m. with 24 hours notice

Fairfax City Hall, 308 80th St Ct

Open 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday

Fairfax Public Library, 313 Vanderbilt St

Open noon-7 p.m., Monday & Tuesday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Wednesday & Thursday; noon-6 p.m., Friday; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday

Hiawatha City Hall, 101 Emmons St

Open 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday

Hiawatha Hiawatha Library, 150 West Willman St

Open 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday

Lisbon City Hall, 115 N Washington St

Open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday (except all major holidays)

NOTE: If someone needs assistance after hours, they can call the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department at 319-895-6141

Marion City Hall lobby, 1225 6th Ave

Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday

Marion Lowe Park Arts & Environment Center, 4500 N 10th St

Open 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday

Marion Thomas Park Safe Room, 343 Marion Blvd

Open 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday

Marion Police Department lobby, 6315 Hwy 151

Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday

Marion Public Library, 1101 6th Ave

Open 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday and Saturday; 1-5 p.m., Sunday

Mount Vernon City Hall basement, 213 1st St NW

Open 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday

Mt. Vernon/Lisbon Police Station, 380 Old Lincoln Highway

Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday

Mt. Vernon Lester Buresh Center, 855 Palisades Rd

Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday; noon-6 p.m., Sunday

Palo Community Center, 2800 Hollenbeck Rd

Open 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday

Robins Community Room, 265 S Second St

Open 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday

Springville Community Room and Public Library, 264 Broadway St

Open 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Thursday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday; 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday

Springville United Methodist Church, 169 Broadway St

Open 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-noon, Sunday

Walker Community Room, 204 Green St

Open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday

Walker North Pavilion, 398 Park St

Open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday

Walford Community Center, 120 5th St North

Open 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday, Wednesday & Friday

Black Hawk County

Mark’s Park splash pad, next to RiverLoop Amphitheatre, 225 Commercial St, Waterloo

Open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily for ages 12 and under (no cost)

Young Arena, 125 Commercial St, Waterloo

Open 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Thursday & Friday

Waterloo Center for Arts, 225 Commercial St

Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday

Waterloo Regional Airport, 2790 Livingston Ln

Open 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily

Waterloo Public Library, 415 Commercial St

Open 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday & Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday

Cedar Falls Public Library, 524 Main St

Open 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Monday-Wednesday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursday & Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday; 1-5 p.m., Sunday

The Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W Seerley Blvd, Cedar Falls

Open 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Tuesday & Thursday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday & Friday; 1-4 p.m., Saturday & Sunday

Cedar Falls Visitor Center, 6510 Hudson Rd

Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday

Need assistance finding or accessing resources to help you beat the heat? Call 211 or visit 211iowa.org for free, confidential advice.