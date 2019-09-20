The opening of The Chauncey will change how people park at the Chauncey Swan Parking Ramp







The opening of The Chauncey, Iowa City’s newest high-rise building, is changing the rules at the city’s Chauncey Swan Parking Ramp, the city’s Transportation Services Department announced on Friday morning.

The City of Iowa City’s Transportation Services Department has been working to best accommodate current users and new neighbors. There will be additional signage on the second and third level of the ramp to help both visitors and permit holders. The spaces from Level 1-3 that do not have signage can be used by visitors or permit holders. The upper level of the ramp will be reserved for permit holders only from Monday-Friday.

The department said it would increase the number of parking enforcement workers at the ramp “over the next few weeks to help with this transition.”

FilmScene, one of The Chauncey’s tenants, will hold its grand opening on Friday, Sept. 20.

The Chauncey Swan Parking Ramp is located at 415 E Washington St.