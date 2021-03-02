Investigators release name of Cedar Rapids Police officer who fatally shot a suspect last month







Cedar Rapids Police officer Kyzer Moore has been identified by the Iowa Department of Public Safety as the officer who fatally shot Arnell States last month while responding to a stabbing incident.

The Department of Public Safety’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the shooting, at the request of the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

At 1:46 a.m. on Feb. 20, the Cedar Rapids Communication Agency received a disturbance report at the Rodeway Inn on 16th Ave SW in Cedar Rapids. Moore was in the area on routine patrol and responded to the call.

States’ wife Katrina Brinson and another woman were inside a room at the motel, and both women had knife wounds when Moore arrived on the scene. The women directed Moore to States, who was running from the motel. During the chase, Moore shot States. Information on what led to the shooting has not been released. States was transported to a local hospital for treatment after the shooting.

Brinson and the second woman, whose name has not been released, were transported to a local hospital. Brinson died from her injuries, and the second woman was treated and released from the hospital.

States died at the hospital on Feb. 23.

A day before the stabbing incident, on Feb. 19, Brinson’s sister Jaslyne said Katrina and States were arrested for domestic abuse charges and taken to Linn County Jail.

Brinson accused States of strangling her, but States claimed it was self-defense. According to CRPD, because they couldn’t determine who the primary aggressor was, no charges were filed. The couple was released from custody a few hours later, the Gazette reported.

Jaslyne said her sister checked into the Rodeway Inn instead of going back to the home she shared with States and their six children because “she was scared to go home.”

The couple had been dating for 10 years and got married in 2018. Jaslyne said States “turned into a completely different person” after the couple got married, and Katrina felt trapped in the abusive relationship. According to Jaslyne, her sister had told States on Feb. 19 she was going to leave him.

Moore has been on paid administrative leave since the Feb. 20 shooting and will remain on paid leave as the investigation continues.

The officer has been on the Cedar Rapids Police Department for about three and a half years. He voluntarily interviewed with DCI, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s news release.

Moore’s interview, along with the results of DCI’s investigation, will be forwarded to the Linn County Attorney’s Office once the investigation is completed.







