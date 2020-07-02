City of Cedar Rapids looking for restaurants to participate in meal distribution program







18 Shares

The City of Cedar Rapids and the Cedar Rapids Community School District (CRCSD) are partnering to increase food distribution to families in need while also supporting local restaurants.

The program will provide meals to families enrolled in the Kids on Course University and Take 5! reading programs. CRCSD will oversee food distribution. CRCSD has also continued to distribute grab-and-go meals throughout the summer to those 18 years old and younger, regardless of whether or not they are enrolled in Cedar Rapids schools.

The city is encouraging all locally owned restaurants to participate, but priority will be given to restaurants enrolled in the Payroll Protection Program. They will be asked to prepare “take and bake” meals packaged and labeled with ingredients and heating instructions. Restaurants will be reimbursed $5 for every single-serving meal they prepare.

Restaurants interested have until Monday, July 6, to sign up online. The program will run from July 14 to July 22.

Anyone with questions can reach out to the city’s community service coordinator Stephanie Schrader by emailing s.schrader@cedar-rapids.org or calling 319-286-5855.







18 Shares

Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com