Cedar Rapids schools will continue offering meals for pick-up during the summer

Even though the school year is ending on June 1, the Cedar Rapids Community School District announced it will continue its grab-and-go meals during the summer.

Since March 23, those 18 years old and younger, regardless of whether or not they are enrolled in Cedar Rapids schools, have been able to pick up free breakfast and lunch at nine locations, Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. This will remain the same during the summer.

The designated schools where meals can be picked up are Arthur, Grant, Grant Wood, Hoover, Johnson, Nixon, Taylor and Wright elementary schools, as well as Roosevelt Middle School.

Families are not able to enter the school buildings and can’t consume meals on-site. There is no identification or paperwork required to pick up the meals. Superintendent Noreen Bush previously said children do not have to attend the CRCSD in order to receive meals.

As of April 30, 150,000 meals have been served, according to the district.

CRCSD also informed families that beginning next week on Tuesday, May 26, students will be able to retrieve any personal items from their school buildings and return school items, such as books, uniforms and instruments. Each school’s principal will email information next week to families with more details about the process, safety measures and logistics.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced on April 17 that Iowa schools will not reopen before the end of the school year. CRCSD, along with other school districts, closed on March 15, following the governor’s recommendation.

Reynolds also waived the mandatory school start date in August, which leaves it up to each district to decide when to start the 2020-21 school year.

CRCSD will not move up its start date and is keeping its originally adopted calendar for the upcoming school year. Classes will begin on Aug. 24.

The district explained its decision in a message to families and students.

The Governor’s proclamation allows for schools to start before August 23rd, but only to add days to the calendar. The additional contract for employees would exceed our foreseeable budget. Our district will create plans to support students returning to learn in as many scenarios as possible. The original school year start date will allow for additional public health recommendations and, hopefully, better circumstances to have students return.







