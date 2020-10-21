Advertisement

Bus rides in Coralville will be free on Election Day

Posted on by Paul Brennan
Coralville Transit bus — via the City of Coralville on Facebook

There will be no charge for riding the bus in Coralville on Election Day in order to make it easier for everyone to get to their polling place to vote.

Coralville Transit noted in its announcement that “not all polling locations have direct transit service,” but published a list of the ones that do.

Coralville Precinct 1 (Coralville Public Library, 1401 5th Street): Served by the 5th Street and Night routes

Coralville Precinct 2 (Brown Deer Golf Club, 1900 Country Club Drive): Not directly served by Coralville Transit

Coralville Precinct 3 (TEMPORARY LOCATION: Kirkwood Regional Center, 2301 Oakdale Blvd.): Served by CAMBUS Research Park route

Coralville Precinct 4 (City Hall, 1512 7th Street): Served by the 5th Street and Night routes

Coralville Precinct 5 (Northwest Junior High, 1507 8th Street): Closest stop is the corner of 8th Street and 14th Avenue, served by the 10th Street and Night routes

Coralville Precinct 6 (Wickham School, 601 Oakdale Boulevard): Not directly served by Coralville Transit

Coralville Precinct 7 (North Ridge Pavilion, 2250 Holiday Road) Not directly served by Coralville Transit; closest stop is Holiday Road and Waterford drive, served by CAMBUS Research Park route

Route maps are available online. Coralville Transit made some changes to routes and schedules that went into effect on Monday. If a stop has been affected by the changes, information about the change has been posted at that stop. Anyone needing more information can call the department at 319-248-1790 or use an online form to ask questions.

Iowa City is also offering free bus rides on Election Day, as well as adding two new routes that stop at polling places.

Polls will be open on Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Any voter uncertain of where their polling place is can find it using the Johnson County Auditor’s online lookup tool.


