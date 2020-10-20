





Bus rides in Iowa City will be free on Election Day, Nov. 3, to make it easier for voters to get to their polling places. Iowa City Transit is also adding two special shuttles for the day, one to the Precinct 10 polling site at Terry Trueblood Recreation Area’s Park Lodge and the other to the Precinct 12 site at Alexander Elementary School, the department announced on Tuesday.

“We never want transportation to be a reason why someone didn’t vote,” Transportation Services Director Darian Nagle-Gamm said in a statement.

“Rides will be free to everyone all day,” according to the department. “No proof of voter registration or destination is required to ride for free.”

The two Election Day shuttle buses will run on 30-minute schedules. Route maps for both shuttles are available online.

The shuttle to Terry Trueblood will make the following stops.

SOUTHGATE & GILBERT

7022 SOUTHGATE & WATERFRONT

7021 SOUTHGATE & BOYRUM

7026 SOUTHGATE & KEOKUK

7028 KEOKUK & CROSS PARK

7030 SANDUSKY & HICKORY CT.

7032 SANDUSKY & BROADWAY

7038 SANDUSKY & TAYLOR

BURNS & TAYLOR (NO SIGN)

SYCAMORE & WEATHERBY (NO SIGN)

SYCAMORE & DICKINSON (NO SIGN)

ALEXANDER ELEMENTARY (NO SIGN)

LANGENBERG AVE. & RUSSELL DR. (NO SIGN)

LANGENBERG AVE. & WAGON WHEEL DR. (NO SIGN)

TERRY TRUBLOOD LODGE

The shuttle for Alexander Elementary will use the following bus stops.

LAKESIDE & LOMBARD (TEMP STOP)

7050 FRONTAGE ROAD

7700 BON AIRE

7126 SADDLEBROOK

7131 SCOTT BLVD @ SYSTEMS

7132 HEINZ RD & SCOTT BLVD

7127 HEINZ RD & HWY 6

7049 LAKESIDE & HWY 6 (THE QUARTERS)

7052 LAKESIDE & WHISPERING PRAIRIE

7053 LAKESIDE & NEVADA

7054 LAKESIDE & MIAMI

7055 MIAMI & CALIFORNIA

7056 CALIFORNIA & UNION

7057 CALIFORNIA & GRANTWOOD

7058 CALIFORNIA & SYCAMORE

CAMBUS, the University of Iowa’s transit service, is also free and open to the public on Election Day, as it is 365 days of the year. You do not have to be a student or UI employee to ride, and CAMBUS’s 19 routes cover the main UI campus and its residence halls, research parks and other facilities sprawled throughout Iowa City and Coralville, some of which serve as polling sites.

Polls will be open on Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Any Iowa City voter unsure of where their polling place is can find it using the Johnson County Auditor Office’s online lookup tool or by calling 319-356-6004.







