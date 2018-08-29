Bread Garden Market is taking over the UIHC coffee kiosks







Bread Garden Market and Bakery will be taking over the coffee kiosks at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, it was announced on Tuesday.

“We’re excited for the opportunity and extremely pleased that the hospital chose us,” Bread Garden Executive Chef Christian Prochaska, told Little Village. “We’re going to bring our coffee and coffee drinks, similar to what we do downtown at the market, and pastries — croissants, cookies, Danishes, muffins, donuts.”

There will also be grab-and-go salads and sandwiches, Prochaska said. He added, “We may have other surprises.”

Everything the kiosks serve will be fresh-baked, with most items being made each morning.

“Our bakery is a complete scratch bakery, we don’t bring in any tubs of batter, dough or things like that,” Prochaska said. “The muffins, bread and other things will be baked at our commissary bakery downtown and then sent out first thing in the morning.”

There will be one exception, though: the cookies.

“We’ll be doing the cookies the same way we do them at [the Bread Garden’s Ped Mall location],” Prochaska explained. “We actually have a cookie oven behind the coffee bar, so we bake throughout the day. We may bake six or eight chocolate chunk cookies at a time, and when there are just two remaining, we’ll throw another six or eight in the oven. So, the cookie you get at four in the afternoon isn’t one that’s been baked for 10 hours.”

For the past 14 years, the UIHC coffee kiosks were run by Java House. In an Aug. 18 Facebook post, Java House founder and owner Tara Cronbaugh announced that Java House’s contract to run the kiosks had not been renewed.

In an email to The Gazette following Cronbaugh’s post, UIHC spokesperson Tom Moore said that vendor arrangements at UIHC are periodically reviewed. “In some cases, they begin a public competitive bid process to determine if a different vendor could offer a more cost-effective solution for our patients, visitors, faculty and staff,” Moore said.

In March, UIHC put out a request for proposals for its coffee kiosks — two in the Roy Carver Pavilion, one in the Pomerantz Family Pavilion and another in the Stead Family Children’s Hospital — and Bread Garden submitted its proposal.

“A total of seven bids were received during a fair and open competitive bid process. The review team unanimously recommended accepting Bread Garden Market bid,” UIHC said in its Wednesday announcement. “One of the important features of the winning bid was the Bread Garden Market’s vision for expanding their service and providing a complete range of menu options for patients, visitors and staff.”

The changeover will happen on Thursday, Nov. 1. Bread Garden is now hiring staff for the kiosks, according to Prochaska. He said they hope the people currently working at the kiosks will apply.