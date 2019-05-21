Boston Fish will remain open







Boston Fish, a staple of the Cedar Rapids restaurant scene for 77 years, announced last month it would be closing at the end of May. Manager Lenore Zell wrote on the restaurant’s Facebook page, “the Boston Fish real estate has been sold and will no longer house the Boston Fish establishment.”

But that changed after the property’s soon-to-be new owner came to Boston Fish for lunch, Zell posted on Tuesday.

The new owner (as of June 1st) took the time to come see us at lunch last week in action, he could see we had something special here and didn’t want to even shut the doors to renovate. He said we need to just keep this going. We’re both looking forward to the future and growing of the brand while remembering where Boston Fish came from and the classics on the menu. We will be taking the week off to revamp and hire some new team members, as you probably could tell we are running a little thin. Stop in this week to share your excitement and grab some lunch or dinner before our little break, and with our return to say thank you that week will be dedicated to the customers and our appreciation, look for specials all week long.

Zell said the restaurant will be closed from May 24 to June 3.

“I told you all that you were making a difference more than you knew with your unwavering loyalty and support in my last post,” Zell told Boston Fish’s Facebook followers.