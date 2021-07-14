Advertisement

Bites, fries, fluff and a squealer: Iowa State Fair food previewed

Posted on by Celine Robins

The 2019 Iowa State Fair. — Zak Neumann/Little Village

I’m what you might call a “fair-foodie”: an aficionado of the gastrointestinally punishing caloric arms race one can only experience at the Iowa State Fair. With the 2020 Iowa State Fair canceled due to COVID-19, I missed out on my annual survey of the creative dishes it has to offer. So on Monday afternoon, when the Iowa State Fair’s Facebook page ran a livestream of top 10 new foods this year, I was already tucking in my bib.

The contest

The 63 dishes debuting at this year’s fair had been winnowed down to 10 semifinalists to be tasted and ranked by a team of judges, who then selected the three finalists. The finalists will be pitted against each other on the Iowa State Fair’s app, where fellow fair foodies can vote for their favorites from Aug. 12–16.

Personally, my main criteria for good fair food is simple: it should make me feel dirty in a good way, and it should ideally be handheld enough to be edible while walking down Grand.

The judges did not seem to share my rigid opinions about what constitutes good fair food, but they did have some interesting observations to make. One surprising theme was items being designated as “breakfast food,” despite only vague connections to breakfast. For example, the Cinnamon Pretzel Bites met the definition because they can be ordered with a coffee icing, which is apparently all it takes.

The Peanut Butter and Fluff Cookie Dough by Dipped in Chocolate, which may be enjoyed dipped or un-dipped in chocolate (despite the vendor’s name), apparently contained peanut butter krispies such as one might find in a Scotcheroo. The judges remarked that this brought an enticing textural element to the dessert. One judge also suggested this may qualify the Peanut Butter and Fluff Cookie Dough by Dipped in Chocolate as a breakfast item.

My takeaways

Three culinary delights rose to the top and were designated finalists: the Chicken and Egg Salad with Indian Fry Bread Chips from the Iowa Egg Council/Iowa Poultry Association’s Cluckin’ Coop; Peanut Butter and Fluff Cookie Dough by Dipped in Chocolate; and Island Noodles’ eponymous dish with Teriyaki Chicken.

The Underdog: A curiously well-researched poutine from Duke’s Poutine, a traveling, family-run concession stand from Minnesota. Owner Matt Ribar told livestream host Scott Siepker he and his wife traveled to Quebec to sample poutine from every restaurant that claimed it had the “best” or the “original” version of the dish. They then compared and contrasted the different takes on the dish and arrived at the Platonic Ideal of a poutine: fresh-cut French fries, fresh white cheddar cheese curds (NOT battered or fried) and turkey gravy. The judges agreed it tasted “almost like Thanksgiving dinner on a French fry.”

Video still of Matt Ribar of Duke’s Poutine discussing poutine research with Scott Siepker

The Snub: Stockman’s Inn’s Bacon Mac Dog, which seemed to be a clear favorite in the livestream chat. The hot dog topped with macaroni and cheese and bacon bits caused quite a stir among the judges, too, mostly because it was unclear whether it was intended to be eaten with hands or with a fork. I’ll leave that question up to Miss Manners.

In My Hand on Grand: The Peanut Butter Squealer by Waffle Chix, consisting of breakfast sausage and bacon wrapped in a waffle and drizzled with peanut butter and maple syrup. I had no idea I was rooting for this one until it didn’t crack the top three. My only explanation is that it ticks all my boxes for the kind of très classique fair food I want to eat while getting a terrible sunburn. And it may even count as breakfast.

Video still of a Peanut Butter Squealer.

This year’s fair will take place at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines from Aug. 12–22, 2021.


Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

Harmony Festival

from Breathing Room Yoga
Cedar Rapids, July 17-18, 2021
Music | Meditation | Mindfulness

Tickets on sale now

IT’S LITTLE VILLAGE’S 20TH ANNIVERSARY.

Join us at the Little Village HQ open house July 20

RSVP
Become a sustaining member or make a one-time contribution:

Support

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.