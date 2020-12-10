Best of the CRANDIC Spotlight: John’s Grocery









John’s Grocery isn’t just Iowa City’s oldest grocery store, but, according to the 2020 Best of the CRANDIC survey, locals’ favorite place to shop for beer, wine and liquor. With dozens (if not hundreds) of options to choose from in each section, John’s manager Doug Alberhasky took the time to make a few recommendations.

Beer

Hacker-Pschorr Hefe Weisse

Our bestselling beer for curbside pickup during the pandemic, this Bavarian Wheat Bier is light and crisp with a refreshing citrus zestiness. $7.99/4-pack of 16 oz cans

ReUnion’s Pounder Hazy Pale Ale

One of the first beers made in their new Iowa City brewhouse from our friends at ReUnion Brewing Company, Pounder is a refreshing New England-style citrusy pale ale that you can’t get enough of. Great for sippin’, of course… $10.99/4-pack of 16 oz cans

Wine

Caparzo Sangiovese 2019 Intense ruby color, fruity with a spicy aroma. The palate is full, fruity, persistent and soft with ripe blackberries, wild strawberries and vanilla on the finish. $9.99/750 mL

Delas Cotes du Rhone St. Esprit Rouge 2018

The St. Esprit’s deep color has a dark, plum-like hue. The nose is classic Syrah, with berry fruit, violet and licorice. It has a full, rounded palate with delicate tannins, making it very unique. $13.99/750 mL

Liquor

Legent Bourbon

Where Kentucky tradition meets Japanese detail. This Kentucky straight bourbon is partially finished in sherry and wine casks. $39.99/750 mL

The Botanist Gin

Hand-forged in Islay, Scotland and a one-of-a-kind gin, this has been the top pick for our at home mixologists throughout the pandemic. $42.99/750 mL

This article was originally published in Little Village issue 289.









