Best of the CRANDIC 2020: Food & Drink

The results are in! Browse the winners of Little Village’s 2020 Best of the CRANDIC competition in the Food & Drink category, representing voters’ favorite restaurants, bars, growers and innovators in the Cedar Rapids-Iowa City area.
Best Restaurant: Rodina
1507 C St SW, Cedar Rapids
319-200-2515, rodinaiowa.com
Rodina’s food is such a great evolution of food in Iowa —the combination of classic dishes from Czech and German culture, produce from local farms, and other staples from local makers makes this place so special and unique to our part of the world and we should cherish it like the treasure it is. — Liz K.
Runner-up: Trumpet Blossom Cafe
Best Cocktail Menu: Clinton Street Social Club
18 1/2 S Clinton St, Iowa City
319-351-1690, clintonstreetsocialclub.com
Speakeasy realness. — Karlē M.
Runner-up: Rodina
Best Chef: Katy Meyer, Trumpet Blossom Cafe
310 E Prentiss St, Iowa City
319-248-0077, trumpetblossom.com
Katy makes magic out of plants. There is a reason she sells aiolis by the deli container…. — Kate M.
Chef Katy cares about our local growers and community, our environment, and the animals with whom we share our time on Earth. And everything she makes is pretty damn delicious, too. — Sara J.P.
Runner-up: Sam Charles, Rodina
Best Bartender: David Basinger, Rodina
One thing that’s constantly apparent about David is his love for bartending. Not only does he always have a smile on his face, he brings immense skill and positivity with him. — Dylan C.
Runner-up: Carlos Amaya, Deadwood
Puts the “tender” in bartender. — Michael T.
He’s everything you want in a great tender. I love his attitude and his service. He’s a really amazing person, just pop in and see for yourself. — Cassie L.
Best Restaurant Staff: Pullman Bar and Diner
17 S Dubuque St, Iowa City
319-338-1808, pullmandiner.com
Pullman’s staff is the best! Always greeted with kindness and a smile, the waitstaff is attentive and knowledgeable, and if you sit at the bar, watching the cook staff is entertainment in itself. — Sara F.
Runner-up: Rodina
Best Food-Scene Game-Changer: Rodina
Runner-up: Trumpet Blossom
Best Grocery Store: New Pioneer Food Co-op
22 S Van Buren St, Iowa City
1101 2nd St, Coralville
3338 Center Point Rd NE, Cedar Rapids
newpi.coop
Runner-up: John’s Grocery
Best Produce: New Pioneer Food Co-op
Runner-up: Iowa City Farmers Market
Best Farmers Market Vendor: Hoffman Farms
625 W Mount Vernon Rd, Mount Vernon
319-241-2100
Runner-up: Pavelka’s Point
Best Local Farm: Echollective Farm
879 Echo Ave, Mechanicsville
319-325-3910, echollectivefarm.com
Echollective puts their money where their mouth is. They offer sliding scale CSA shares for folks with limited resources and donate so much beautiful produce to local nonprofits. — John B.
Runner-up: Kroul Farms
Best CSA: Echollective Farm
Runner-up: Kroul Farms
Best Craft Brewery: Big Grove Brewery
1225 S Gilbert St, Iowa City
319-354-2687, biggrovebrewery.com
101 W Main St, Solon
319-624-2337
Their Saturday morning drive-through featuring new pours got me through the first months of social distancing. — Em B.
Runner-up: Lion Bridge Brewing Company
Best Coffeehouse: Dash Coffee Roasters
287 N Linn St, Iowa City
120 3rd Ave SW, Ste 2, Cedar Rapids
dashcoffeeroasters.com
Dash not only roasts the best coffee in the Corridor, but creates some of the most unique coffee drinks I’ve ever had and provides one of the best environments for either lunch or a quick chat. The baristas go out of their way to treat visitors by name and make everyone feel welcome—a testament to the environment created by the owners. Dash has been a great addition not only to the CR and IC coffee scenes, but to our communities in general. — Matt C.
Runner-up: Prairie Lights Cafe
Best Restaurant for Delivery/Takeout: Oasis Falafel
206 N Linn St, Iowa City
319-358-7342, oasisfalafel.com
Runner-up: La Regia
Best Place for a Business Lunch: Goosetown Cafe
203 N Linn St, Iowa City
319-351-1924, goosetowncafe.com
Runner-up: Pullman Diner
Best Restaurant to Take Your Parents To: Basta
121 Iowa Ave, Iowa City
319-337-2010, bastaiowacity.com
Runner-up: Rapid Creek Cidery
Best Restaurant for a First Date: Clinton Street Social Club
Not over-the-top fancy, but as a 30-something, just enough classy to say, “We’re adults who like good food, good cocktails and want to be able to have a conversation without having to raise our voice over all of the other people and music in the restaurant.” — Jamie H.
The aesthetic, music, lighting..:. It’s all a vibe. — Andrea P.
Runner-up: Basta
Best Pizza: A&A Pagliai’s Pizza
302 E Bloomington St, Iowa City
319-351-5073, pagliaisic.com
Pizza worth moving back home for. — Liz K.
Runner-up: Wig and Pen
Best Burger: Short’s Burger and Shine
18 S Clinton St, Iowa City
521 Westbury Dr, Iowa City
780 11th St, Marion
shortsburger.com
Simple presentation but when I leave I feel satisfied for the next three days. — D.T.
Runner-up: Stella
Best Fries: Oasis Falafel
Runner-up: Big Grove Brewery
Best Bakery: Deluxe Cakes and Pastries
812 S Summit St, Iowa City
319-338-5000, deluxeiowa.com
My guilty pleasure is the Russian tea cakes. When I have a bad day I pick up a dozen and POOF no more bad day. — Alea W.
Every time I’m in Deluxe I want to stuff every single pastry in my mouth. When I’m not there, I wish I were so I could stuff every single pastry in my mouth. — Jav D.
Runner-up: Molly’s Cupcakes
Best Cold Treats: Heyn’s Ice Cream
25 E Cherry St, North Liberty
319-665-2249, heynsicecream.com
811 S 1st Ave, Iowa City
319-354-1981
No doubt about it. Best scoop in the Iowa City area. Any day of the year. I think I went there on a very cold day this year…when you want Coffee Oreo Ice Cream, you want it. — Jamie H.
Runner-up: Yotopia
Best Breakfast/Brunch: Bluebird Cafe and Diner
650 W Cherry St #9, North Liberty
319-626-2603, bluebirdnl.com
330 E Market St, Iowa City
319-351-1470, thebluebirddiner.com
Runner-up: The Dandy Lion
Best Late-Night Food: George’s Buffet
312 E Market St, Iowa City
319-351-9614
After a few drinks, completely sober, or somewhere in between, the burgers are always craveable. — Charles B.
Runner-up: Estela’s Fresh Mex
This place came in and blew my previous favorite burrito place out of the water. Open late and delicious. — Jesslyn C.
Best Barbecue: Jimmy Jack’s Rib Shack
1940 Lower Muscatine Rd, Iowa City
319-354-7427, jimmyjacksribshack.com
745 Community Dr Unit F, North Liberty
319-665-2486
Runner-up: Mosley’s Barbecue and Provisions
Best Soul Food: Vivian’s Soul Food
2925 Williams Pkwy SW, Cedar Rapids
319-396-2229, vivianssoulfoodcr.com
The catfish at Vivian’s is indescribable. Truly a life-changing experience. — Jennie J.
Runner-up: Sugapeach
Best Latin/South American Cuisine or Market: La Regia Taqueria
436 Hwy 1 W, Iowa City
319-341-8226, laregiaia.com
Totally impeccable for learning about and totally enjoying solid Mexican food. Talk about explosion from food truck to commercial empire — wow, La Regia killed it. Led the charge into the Corridor’s new golden age of taco places. Take your family plus a bunch of friends here on a Saturday afternoon and just order all the stuff from the menu that you have never eaten before—it will be awesome. — W.S.
Runner-up: Maestro Empanadas
Best European Cuisine or Market: Baroncini Ristorante Italiano
104 S Linn St, Iowa City
319-337-2048, baroncinirestaurant.com
Runner-up: Crepes de Luxe
Best Middle Eastern/Mediterranean Cuisine or Market: Oasis Falafel
How the heck is the hummus that damn good? I can’t live without it! — Phoebe C.
Their hummus is addictive and makes all other hummus jealous. — Sara R.
Runner-up: Tabooleh
Best African Cuisine or Market: MODINA African Market
399 IA-1, Iowa City
319-855-5211
Runner-up: Iowa City African and Oriental Market
Best East/Southeast Asian Cuisine or Market (China, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, etc.): Thai Spice
725 Mormon Trek Blvd, Iowa City
319-339-1999
1210 S Gilbert St # 200, Iowa City
319-351-2581
Runner-up: JiangHu Asian Street Food
Best South Asian Cuisine or Market (India, Pakistan, etc.): Masala Indian Cuisine
9 S Dubuque St, Iowa City
319-338-6199, masalaiowacity.com
Masala is a genuine treasure and every visit is a delicious delight. — Jane M.
Runner-up: Exotic India
Best Seafood: St. Burch Tavern
127 Iowa Ave, Iowa City
319-341-7700, saintburchtavern.com
Runner-up: Soseki Cafe
Best Patio/Outdoor Dining: Big Grove Brewery
Big Grove has the biggest and most beautiful patio in the Corridor. The landscaping and design are wonderful, too. — Mikala D.
So many dogs to ogle. — Brooke D.H.
Runner-up: Vue Rooftop
Can’t beat eating with a view for miles around! — Karen P.
Most Commendable COVID-19 Precaution Game: Maestro Empanadas
423 10th Ave, Coralville
319-621-7481, maestroempanadas.com
Cristian’s empanadas are otherworldly. His chimichurri sauce is the nectar of the gods. He’s incredibly generous and donates food to the community as well. — John B.
Runner-up: Big Grove Brewery
Best Liquor Store: John’s Grocery Store
401 E Market St, Iowa City
319-337-2183, johnsgrocery.com
Their response to COVID was kind, responsible and on point. — Matt F.
Runner-up: Bootleggin’ Barzini’s
Best Atmosphere: Deadwood Tavern
6 S Dubuque St, Iowa City
319-351-9417
It’s where folks in the know go to have fun and get stupid. — Matthew L.
Runner-up: Rodina
Best Gluten-Free-Friendly Options: Her Soup Kitchen
625 S Dubuque St, Iowa City
319-354-1602, hersoupkitchen.com
Runner-up: Trumpet Blossom Cafe
Best Use of Local Ingredients: Rodina
Runner-up: Big Grove Brewery
Best Chicken Wings: Vine Tavern
330 E Prentiss St, Iowa City
319-354-8767, iowa-city.vinetavern.com
39 2nd Ave, Coralville
319-338-7770, coralville.vinetavern.com
Runner-up: 2 Dogs Pub
Best Beer Selection: John’s Grocery
They go out of their way to source a great selection of beers. — Michael B.
John’s Grocery forever and ever and needs to be protected at all costs. — Megz S.
Runner-up: 30hop
Best Wine Selection: John’s Grocery
Runner-up: Brix Cheese and Wine Shop
Best Sushi: Oyama Sushi and Steakhouse
1853 Lower Muscatine Rd, Iowa City
319-337-8801, oyamasushi.com
Runner-up: Soseki Cafe
A quarantine discovery based on a ton of recommendations from the IC Quarantine Facebook group. Their sushi is my silver lining! — Jacki M.
Best Pub Food: Shakespeare’s
Runner-up: Mickey’s Irish Pub
Best Dive Bar: George’s Buffet
Runner-up: Deadwood
Best Doughnuts: Daylight Donuts
1681 S 1st Ave, Iowa City
319-338-1429, daylightdonutsic.com
Runner-up: Hurts Donut Company
Best Restaurant to Cure Your Hangover: Bluebird Cafe and Diner
The green chili is the perfect hangover cure. — Ben C.
Runner-up: Hamburg Inn
Pie shake power-up. — Ched W.
Best Tacos: La Regia Taqueria
To say there are better tacos than La Regia is to lie to yourself and to God. — Nick B.
Runner-up: El Banditos
I dream about the Perez Family Tacos. — Stephanie W.
Most Innovative Menu: Trumpet Blossom Cafe
Everyone should remember Trumpet Blossom for a great place to go with your vegetarian and vegan family and friends or just when you want to try some great food in a fun restaurant. — Justin F.
Runner-up: Rodina
Best Appetizers/Small Plates: Clinton Street Social Club
Runner-up: Brix Cheese and Wine Shop
Best Vegan Options: Trumpet Blossom Cafe
They have got delicious vegan cuisine down to a T. I bring all my friends who haven’t tried it yet there and everyone loves it; even the non-vegans! — Wendy V.
Give it to me, pickle daddy. — Patrick B.
Runner-up: Oasis Falafel
This article was originally published in Little Village issue 289.