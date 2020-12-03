Best of the CRANDIC 2020: Food & Drink









The results are in! Browse the winners of Little Village’s 2020 Best of the CRANDIC competition in the Food & Drink category, representing voters’ favorite restaurants, bars, growers and innovators in the Cedar Rapids-Iowa City area.

Best Restaurant: Rodina 1507 C St SW, Cedar Rapids

319-200-2515, rodinaiowa.com Rodina’s food is such a great evolution of food in Iowa —the combination of classic dishes from Czech and German culture, produce from local farms, and other staples from local makers makes this place so special and unique to our part of the world and we should cherish it like the treasure it is. — Liz K. Runner-up: Trumpet Blossom Cafe

Best Cocktail Menu: Clinton Street Social Club 18 1/2 S Clinton St, Iowa City

319-351-1690, clintonstreetsocialclub.com Speakeasy realness. — Karlē M. Runner-up: Rodina

Best Chef: Katy Meyer, Trumpet Blossom Cafe 310 E Prentiss St, Iowa City

319-248-0077, trumpetblossom.com Katy makes magic out of plants. There is a reason she sells aiolis by the deli container…. — Kate M. Chef Katy cares about our local growers and community, our environment, and the animals with whom we share our time on Earth. And everything she makes is pretty damn delicious, too. — Sara J.P. Runner-up: Sam Charles, Rodina

Best Bartender: David Basinger, Rodina One thing that’s constantly apparent about David is his love for bartending. Not only does he always have a smile on his face, he brings immense skill and positivity with him. — Dylan C. Runner-up: Carlos Amaya, Deadwood Puts the “tender” in bartender. — Michael T. He’s everything you want in a great tender. I love his attitude and his service. He’s a really amazing person, just pop in and see for yourself. — Cassie L.

Best Restaurant Staff: Pullman Bar and Diner 17 S Dubuque St, Iowa City

319-338-1808, pullmandiner.com Pullman’s staff is the best! Always greeted with kindness and a smile, the waitstaff is attentive and knowledgeable, and if you sit at the bar, watching the cook staff is entertainment in itself. — Sara F. Runner-up: Rodina

Best Food-Scene Game-Changer: Rodina Runner-up: Trumpet Blossom

Best Grocery Store: New Pioneer Food Co-op 22 S Van Buren St, Iowa City

1101 2nd St, Coralville

3338 Center Point Rd NE, Cedar Rapids

newpi.coop Runner-up: John’s Grocery

Best Produce: New Pioneer Food Co-op Runner-up: Iowa City Farmers Market

Best Farmers Market Vendor: Hoffman Farms 625 W Mount Vernon Rd, Mount Vernon

319-241-2100 Runner-up: Pavelka’s Point

Best Local Farm: Echollective Farm 879 Echo Ave, Mechanicsville

319-325-3910, echollectivefarm.com Echollective puts their money where their mouth is. They offer sliding scale CSA shares for folks with limited resources and donate so much beautiful produce to local nonprofits. — John B. Runner-up: Kroul Farms

Best CSA: Echollective Farm Runner-up: Kroul Farms

Best Craft Brewery: Big Grove Brewery 1225 S Gilbert St, Iowa City

319-354-2687, biggrovebrewery.com

101 W Main St, Solon

319-624-2337 Their Saturday morning drive-through featuring new pours got me through the first months of social distancing. — Em B. Runner-up: Lion Bridge Brewing Company

Best Coffeehouse: Dash Coffee Roasters 287 N Linn St, Iowa City

120 3rd Ave SW, Ste 2, Cedar Rapids

dashcoffeeroasters.com Dash not only roasts the best coffee in the Corridor, but creates some of the most unique coffee drinks I’ve ever had and provides one of the best environments for either lunch or a quick chat. The baristas go out of their way to treat visitors by name and make everyone feel welcome—a testament to the environment created by the owners. Dash has been a great addition not only to the CR and IC coffee scenes, but to our communities in general. — Matt C. Runner-up: Prairie Lights Cafe

Best Restaurant for Delivery/Takeout: Oasis Falafel 206 N Linn St, Iowa City

319-358-7342, oasisfalafel.com Runner-up: La Regia

Best Place for a Business Lunch: Goosetown Cafe 203 N Linn St, Iowa City

319-351-1924, goosetowncafe.com Runner-up: Pullman Diner

Best Restaurant to Take Your Parents To: Basta 121 Iowa Ave, Iowa City

319-337-2010, bastaiowacity.com Runner-up: Rapid Creek Cidery

Best Restaurant for a First Date: Clinton Street Social Club Not over-the-top fancy, but as a 30-something, just enough classy to say, “We’re adults who like good food, good cocktails and want to be able to have a conversation without having to raise our voice over all of the other people and music in the restaurant.” — Jamie H. The aesthetic, music, lighting..:. It’s all a vibe. — Andrea P. Runner-up: Basta

Best Pizza: A&A Pagliai’s Pizza 302 E Bloomington St, Iowa City

319-351-5073, pagliaisic.com Pizza worth moving back home for. — Liz K. Runner-up: Wig and Pen

Best Burger: Short’s Burger and Shine 18 S Clinton St, Iowa City

521 Westbury Dr, Iowa City

780 11th St, Marion

shortsburger.com Simple presentation but when I leave I feel satisfied for the next three days. — D.T. Runner-up: Stella

Best Fries: Oasis Falafel Runner-up: Big Grove Brewery

Best Bakery: Deluxe Cakes and Pastries 812 S Summit St, Iowa City

319-338-5000, deluxeiowa.com My guilty pleasure is the Russian tea cakes. When I have a bad day I pick up a dozen and POOF no more bad day. — Alea W. Every time I’m in Deluxe I want to stuff every single pastry in my mouth. When I’m not there, I wish I were so I could stuff every single pastry in my mouth. — Jav D. Runner-up: Molly’s Cupcakes

Best Cold Treats: Heyn’s Ice Cream 25 E Cherry St, North Liberty

319-665-2249, heynsicecream.com

811 S 1st Ave, Iowa City

319-354-1981 No doubt about it. Best scoop in the Iowa City area. Any day of the year. I think I went there on a very cold day this year…when you want Coffee Oreo Ice Cream, you want it. — Jamie H. Runner-up: Yotopia

Best Breakfast/Brunch: Bluebird Cafe and Diner 650 W Cherry St #9, North Liberty

319-626-2603, bluebirdnl.com

330 E Market St, Iowa City

319-351-1470, thebluebirddiner.com Runner-up: The Dandy Lion

Best Late-Night Food: George’s Buffet 312 E Market St, Iowa City

319-351-9614 After a few drinks, completely sober, or somewhere in between, the burgers are always craveable. — Charles B. Runner-up: Estela’s Fresh Mex This place came in and blew my previous favorite burrito place out of the water. Open late and delicious. — Jesslyn C.

Best Barbecue: Jimmy Jack’s Rib Shack 1940 Lower Muscatine Rd, Iowa City

319-354-7427, jimmyjacksribshack.com

745 Community Dr Unit F, North Liberty

319-665-2486 Runner-up: Mosley’s Barbecue and Provisions

Best Soul Food: Vivian’s Soul Food 2925 Williams Pkwy SW, Cedar Rapids

319-396-2229, vivianssoulfoodcr.com The catfish at Vivian’s is indescribable. Truly a life-changing experience. — Jennie J. Runner-up: Sugapeach

Best Latin/South American Cuisine or Market: La Regia Taqueria 436 Hwy 1 W, Iowa City

319-341-8226, laregiaia.com Totally impeccable for learning about and totally enjoying solid Mexican food. Talk about explosion from food truck to commercial empire — wow, La Regia killed it. Led the charge into the Corridor’s new golden age of taco places. Take your family plus a bunch of friends here on a Saturday afternoon and just order all the stuff from the menu that you have never eaten before—it will be awesome. — W.S. Runner-up: Maestro Empanadas

Best European Cuisine or Market: Baroncini Ristorante Italiano 104 S Linn St, Iowa City

319-337-2048, baroncinirestaurant.com Runner-up: Crepes de Luxe

Best Middle Eastern/Mediterranean Cuisine or Market: Oasis Falafel How the heck is the hummus that damn good? I can’t live without it! — Phoebe C. Their hummus is addictive and makes all other hummus jealous. — Sara R. Runner-up: Tabooleh

Best African Cuisine or Market: MODINA African Market 399 IA-1, Iowa City

319-855-5211 Runner-up: Iowa City African and Oriental Market

Best East/Southeast Asian Cuisine or Market (China, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, etc.): Thai Spice 725 Mormon Trek Blvd, Iowa City

319-339-1999

1210 S Gilbert St # 200, Iowa City

319-351-2581 Runner-up: JiangHu Asian Street Food

Best South Asian Cuisine or Market (India, Pakistan, etc.): Masala Indian Cuisine 9 S Dubuque St, Iowa City

319-338-6199, masalaiowacity.com Masala is a genuine treasure and every visit is a delicious delight. — Jane M. Runner-up: Exotic India

Best Seafood: St. Burch Tavern 127 Iowa Ave, Iowa City

319-341-7700, saintburchtavern.com Runner-up: Soseki Cafe

Best Patio/Outdoor Dining: Big Grove Brewery Big Grove has the biggest and most beautiful patio in the Corridor. The landscaping and design are wonderful, too. — Mikala D. So many dogs to ogle. — Brooke D.H. Runner-up: Vue Rooftop Can’t beat eating with a view for miles around! — Karen P.

Most Commendable COVID-19 Precaution Game: Maestro Empanadas 423 10th Ave, Coralville

319-621-7481, maestroempanadas.com Cristian’s empanadas are otherworldly. His chimichurri sauce is the nectar of the gods. He’s incredibly generous and donates food to the community as well. — John B. Runner-up: Big Grove Brewery

Best Liquor Store: John’s Grocery Store 401 E Market St, Iowa City

319-337-2183, johnsgrocery.com Their response to COVID was kind, responsible and on point. — Matt F. Runner-up: Bootleggin’ Barzini’s

Best Atmosphere: Deadwood Tavern 6 S Dubuque St, Iowa City

319-351-9417 It’s where folks in the know go to have fun and get stupid. — Matthew L. Runner-up: Rodina

Best Gluten-Free-Friendly Options: Her Soup Kitchen 625 S Dubuque St, Iowa City

319-354-1602, hersoupkitchen.com Runner-up: Trumpet Blossom Cafe

Best Use of Local Ingredients: Rodina Runner-up: Big Grove Brewery

Best Chicken Wings: Vine Tavern 330 E Prentiss St, Iowa City

319-354-8767, iowa-city.vinetavern.com

39 2nd Ave, Coralville

319-338-7770, coralville.vinetavern.com Runner-up: 2 Dogs Pub

Best Beer Selection: John’s Grocery They go out of their way to source a great selection of beers. — Michael B. John’s Grocery forever and ever and needs to be protected at all costs. — Megz S. Runner-up: 30hop

Best Wine Selection: John’s Grocery Runner-up: Brix Cheese and Wine Shop

Best Sushi: Oyama Sushi and Steakhouse 1853 Lower Muscatine Rd, Iowa City

319-337-8801, oyamasushi.com Runner-up: Soseki Cafe A quarantine discovery based on a ton of recommendations from the IC Quarantine Facebook group. Their sushi is my silver lining! — Jacki M.

Best Pub Food: Shakespeare’s Runner-up: Mickey’s Irish Pub

Best Dive Bar: George’s Buffet Runner-up: Deadwood

Best Doughnuts: Daylight Donuts 1681 S 1st Ave, Iowa City

319-338-1429, daylightdonutsic.com Runner-up: Hurts Donut Company

Best Restaurant to Cure Your Hangover: Bluebird Cafe and Diner The green chili is the perfect hangover cure. — Ben C. Runner-up: Hamburg Inn Pie shake power-up. — Ched W.

Best Tacos: La Regia Taqueria To say there are better tacos than La Regia is to lie to yourself and to God. — Nick B. Runner-up: El Banditos I dream about the Perez Family Tacos. — Stephanie W.

Most Innovative Menu: Trumpet Blossom Cafe Everyone should remember Trumpet Blossom for a great place to go with your vegetarian and vegan family and friends or just when you want to try some great food in a fun restaurant. — Justin F. Runner-up: Rodina

Best Appetizers/Small Plates: Clinton Street Social Club Runner-up: Brix Cheese and Wine Shop

Best Vegan Options: Trumpet Blossom Cafe They have got delicious vegan cuisine down to a T. I bring all my friends who haven’t tried it yet there and everyone loves it; even the non-vegans! — Wendy V. Give it to me, pickle daddy. — Patrick B. Runner-up: Oasis Falafel

