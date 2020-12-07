Advertisement

Best of the CRANDIC Spotlight: Her Soup Kitchen

Posted on by Carrie Liebergen

Barb Farnsworth in front of Her Soup Kitchen in Iowa City, November 2020. — Jordan Sellergren/Little Village

Her Soup Kitchen was voted Best Gluten-Free-Friendly Options in Little Village’s 2020 Best of the CRANDIC awards.

Barb Farnsworth, 60, owns and operates Her Soup Kitchen alongside her two kids and husband, Dick Farnsworth. Prior to opening the South Dubuque Street restaurant, Barb worked in the printing business and Dick owned and operated a mechanic shop for 30 years.

“We decided 11 years ago to open our restaurant because we’re all foodies,” Barb said. “When we went on vacation we always took our kids to five-star restaurants, whether that was in Chicago or New Orleans or other cities.”

But their little lunch restaurant, complete with a kitchen visible from the dining area, is all about home cooking. Unlike most comfort food restaurants, Her Soup Kitchen serves a range of healthy, non-fried and gluten-free options within their menu of sandwiches, salads and, of course, soups.

“When we decided to open the restaurant we said ‘hey, let’s take our knowledge of cooking and recipes and turn it into something great,’” Barb said.

Barb Farnsworth
Barb Farnsworth, owner of Her Soup Kitchen in Iowa City, in 2016.

Dick smokes all the meat they use for soups and sandwiches, while Barb makes their broths and sauces from scratch, in-house and gluten-free. Their gluten-free bread is purchased from Rich’s Bakery, originally based in New York.

“I believe we are definitely more well-known because of our gluten-free menu,” Barb said.

Prior to opening a restaurant, Barb had no professional culinary experience: “I have just always been a wonderful cook.” She does admit it is sometimes hard working with family. When her daughter had a baby, Barb and Dick were left to run the restaurant by themselves.

Before COVID-19 hit, Barb said Her Soup Kitchen — which is open for just four hours a day, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., four days a week — was making $1,500 a day. Now she says they’re taking in about $300 a day.

“COVID hit us hard,” she explains. The majority of their patrons are older, and at higher risk for serious illness due to the virus.

Their dining room and patio have remained closed, but the restaurant offers curbside pick-up and catering.

This article was originally published in Little Village issue 289.


Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

Advertisement

For $15/mo you get FilmScene Member and Englert Friend benefits and help secure our future.

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

Advertisement

World of Bikes presents:

GET GEARED UP FOR WINTER

Come talk with our experts about ways to stay on the bike this winter! Find out more at World of Bikes.

Get Started

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.