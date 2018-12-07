Best of the CRANDIC 2018: Health & Recreation

The results are in! Here are the winners of Little Village’s 2018 Best of the CRANDIC competition in the Health & Recreation category, representing voters’ favorite outdoor destinations, care providers and businesses in the Cedar Rapids-Iowa City area. Browse the winners in the other four categories here.

“The Woodpecker Trail is always a good time. You can continue along the river or climb down to the banks. The slight elevation makes you think you’re floating in a canopy of trees.”

“The UI Campus Recreation and Wellness Center is heads above every other gym in the area. It has a wealth of equipment—both cardio and strength—in a bright, open space. I have never experienced any suggestions of judgment there.”

Best Fitness Instructor:

Simone Fernandes

“She is a zumba instructor at the CRWC and her classes are always a great and positive environment to be apart of. She motivates all of the people in her class. Her teaching style is effortless and easy to follow!”

— Grace G.

“She is so, so, so kind and energetic and is always smiling throughout her classes!”

— Bernardo D.

“As an avid Zumba goer, I get quite picky when it comes to my instructor. When I first went to Simone’s class, I was not sure what to expect as she was brand new in this field. An hour later of dancing, smiling, laughing and sweating—I could not have been any more pleased. Simone allows for every single individual to feel accepted and complete every workout/dance to the best of their ability, completely free of judgement. In addition, she creates an environment that is fun, energetic and lively to provide for the maximum amount of personal gain as well as personal development. Simone has only been an instructor for a few months, but she is already taking over the field and I cannot wait to see her grow in years to come. Thanks for making Zumba possible for everyone, Simone!”

— Charlie E.

“Not only is she a great dancer, she also tries to bring diversity into her choreography by incorporating Bollywood-style dances, which makes dancing with her super fun!”

— Qianyi S.