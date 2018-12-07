Best of the CRANDIC 2018: Health & Recreation

The results are in! Here are the winners of Little Village’s 2018 Best of the CRANDIC competition in the Health & Recreation category, representing voters’ favorite outdoor destinations, care providers and businesses in the Cedar Rapids-Iowa City area. Browse the winners in the other four categories here.
Best Place to Experience Nature:
Macbride Nature Recreation Area
2095 Mehaffey Bridge Rd NE, Solon
Shout outs
Hickory Hill Park
“Hickory Hill Park is a little oasis in the city. Each season brings new views, animals and experiences.”
— Tara M.
Kent Park
“It has outstanding restored and native prairie, as well as beautiful wetlands and wooded areas.”
— L.A.
Woodpecker Trail
“The Woodpecker Trail is always a good time. You can continue along the river or climb down to the banks. The slight elevation makes you think you’re floating in a canopy of trees.”
— Alexander L.
Terry Trueblood Recreation Area
“From the dock, the walking path or the water — a truly idyllic local escape from the city.”
— Syndy C.
Best Gym:
University of Iowa Campus Recreation and Wellness Center
309 S Madison St, Iowa City
recserv.uiowa.edu/facilities/campus-recreation-wellness-center
“The UI Campus Recreation and Wellness Center is heads above every other gym in the area. It has a wealth of equipment—both cardio and strength—in a bright, open space. I have never experienced any suggestions of judgment there.”
— Nick K.
Best Bike Trail:
Cedar Valley Nature Trail
Trail length: 67.8 miles
Location: Stretches from Ely to Evansdale, covering Linn, Buchanan, Black Hawk and Benton counties
Surface type: Asphalt, gravel
Used for: Hiking, running, biking, in-line skating, cross-country skiing
The scenery: The Cedar River, forests, creeks, farmland, prairie campgrounds (McFarlane Park and Blackhawk Park)
Other features: 10 trailheads, 15 parking areas, 10 restrooms, 12 drinking fountains
Opened in: Spring 2017, when Cedar Valley Nature Trail, Cedar River Trail and parts of the Hoover Nature Trail were connected
Best Fitness Instructor:
Simone Fernandes
“She is a zumba instructor at the CRWC and her classes are always a great and positive environment to be apart of. She motivates all of the people in her class. Her teaching style is effortless and easy to follow!”
— Grace G.
“She is so, so, so kind and energetic and is always smiling throughout her classes!”
— Bernardo D.
“As an avid Zumba goer, I get quite picky when it comes to my instructor. When I first went to Simone’s class, I was not sure what to expect as she was brand new in this field. An hour later of dancing, smiling, laughing and sweating—I could not have been any more pleased. Simone allows for every single individual to feel accepted and complete every workout/dance to the best of their ability, completely free of judgement. In addition, she creates an environment that is fun, energetic and lively to provide for the maximum amount of personal gain as well as personal development. Simone has only been an instructor for a few months, but she is already taking over the field and I cannot wait to see her grow in years to come. Thanks for making Zumba possible for everyone, Simone!”
— Charlie E.
“Not only is she a great dancer, she also tries to bring diversity into her choreography by incorporating Bollywood-style dances, which makes dancing with her super fun!”
— Qianyi S.
Best LGBTQ Hangout:
Studio 13
13 S Linn St, Iowa City
Best Home Away from Home:
George’s Buffet
312 E Market St, Iowa City
Shout outs
Critical Hit Games
“The little game store has built a ground-up community of gamers and hobbyists who welcome everyone and make sure everyone has a good time. The staff are constantly working to make everyone feel safe and comfortable.”
— Oliver P.
“Whenever I’m there I’m always comfortable, happy and feel like i get to be myself; basically the perfect home away from home!”
— Steven D.K.
Cafe Crema
“It’s like your grandma’s living room with beverages and comfort snacks.”
— Katy B.
Deadwood
“The Deadwood, for the memories. I used to hang out with a fair number of pinball wizards (and aspiring alcoholics). I still have embarrassing pics from the ’80s photo booth (mostly due to my terrible taste in hairstyles).”
— Sara L.
Java House
“My husband and I consider this our second living room.”
— Pam
Best Place to Read a Book:
Prairie Lights Cafe
15 S Dubuque St, Iowa City
“There are lots of other people around you reading books, inspiring you to stick with it instead of getting distracted by technology.”
— Elizabeth B.
Best Place for a First Date:
Clinton Street Social Club
15 S Dubuque St, Iowa City
Best Place to Break Up:
Brothers Bar and Grill
125 S Dubuque St, Iowa City
Most Trusted Physician:
Katie Imborek
Family Medicine Physician, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
Best Massage Therapist:
Jaime Nevins, Back Together Massage
1700 S 1st Ave Suite 11, Iowa City
“Jaime’s massages are great and they really work to figure out what needs to be done to get the best result, depending on the problem you come in with. In addition, part of Jaime’s mission is to create a safe space for all individuals.”
— Elisabeth R.
Best Bike Shop:
Goldfinch Cyclery
208 C 12th Ave SE, Cedar Rapids
“Those guys are the friendliest folks ever.”
— Christina S.
Shout outs
World of Bikes
“So friendly and helpful, even to those of us who are starting to bike again after years of not.”
— Renee T.
Geoff’s Bike & Ski
“Seriously, this guy has taken the Racquet Masters bike business and grown it into a destination shop.”
— W.P.
Broken Spoke
“It’s a small business run by two people who have a passion for bicycles. The Broken Spoke is a bike commuter-focused shop that tailors to the everyday rider.”
— Peter M.
“Michael and Pete are the best. They do the best work and are trustworthy, affordable and very competent. And so cool!”
— Sonatina F.
Best Women’s Health Clinic:
Emma Goldman Clinic
227 N Dubuque St, Iowa City
“Emma Goldman Clinic not only provides quality health care but also serves as a huge resource for women’s needs.”
— Alexander L.
“Planned Parenthood and Emma Goldman are both amazing, misunderstood and underappreciated.”
— Jessica B.
“Bravely and boldly!”
— Salome P.