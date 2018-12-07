Best of the CRANDIC 2018: Arts & Entertainment

Charity Nebbe

“Charity Nebbe — the sound of Iowa.”

— Bridget W.

“She is delightful, incisive and really contributes to the local discourse.”

— Will S.

Q&A with Charity Nebbe

Charity Nebbe grew up in Cedar Falls listening to Iowa Public Radio and dreaming, she says, of becoming “the next Cokie Roberts.” She has hosted IPR’s Talk of Iowa program since 2010. (Questions for Nebbe were written by Brian McClatchey, the father of Little Village’s managing editor and an avid IPR listener for more than three decades.)

How did you develop your radio persona?

I have worked extremely hard to be able to broadcast on the air as if I’m just talking to you. It was my goal to be able to be myself or at least the best version of myself I could be on the air, but that’s a lot harder than it sounds, so it took a long time.

Do you have a favorite interview from the last year?

One that stands out is, I interviewed Gideon Kidd from Cedar Falls. He was 9 when I talked to him. He has a Twitter handle, I’ve Pet That Dog. Two of my three dogs — the two with manners — came to work that day so Gideon could pet them. It was such a fun Iowa story and he’s such a bright, open-hearted kid, it was a real thrill to have that moment on the air.

How do you keep coming up with ideas for the show?

I think that once you become a talk show producer or a talk show host, you can’t actually turn that part of your brain off … The problem isn’t having enough ideas, it’s having too many and needing to distill them down. I think we are all doing that all the time.

How do you stay neutral in the current political environment?

That’s the hardest part of my job. And I don’t cover politics, which in some ways makes it even harder. I mean, I have a lot of strong opinions but I can’t voice them and I can’t participate, other than voting. That’s difficult, yes. That almost led me to leave journalism when I was younger.

Is covering food your first love?

It is not! That was sort of an accident. I grew up in a family where cooking was a hated chore, but I’ve developed an appreciation for it. I think the best part about it for me is just how innovative people are being in Iowa in the local food system. They are all such interesting, committed, idealistic individuals that it’s really fun to tell their stories. The fact I host a cooking show on public television [IPTV’s Iowa Ingredient] people assume I must be like the Martha Stewart of Iowa, and that could not be further from the truth. I’m good at standing next to people and asking them questions. That’s my skill set.

Is there anything else you think would surprise people about you?

As far as my Talk of Iowa listeners, I feel like they know me well. The person I am on the radio is an authentic version of myself. Of course, there are parts of me I do not share on the radio, but I think anyone who listened to me and met me in person would think, “Yeah, I know her.” I don’t have many secrets. [laughs]