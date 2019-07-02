Bernie Sanders returns to Iowa City for events on Tuesday and Wednesday







Ice cream social with Bernie Sanders Robert A Lee Community Recreation Center — Tuesday, July 2 at 7-9 p.m.

Iowa City office opening with Bernie Sanders 1745 Boyrum Street — Wednesday, July 3 at noon to 2 p.m.

Progressive politics will combine with traditional summertime fun as Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign hosts an ice cream social at the Robert A. Lee Community Recreation Center on Tuesday night. (It was originally scheduled for College Green Park, but concerns about the weather prompted organizers to move the event indoors.)

The event is free and open to the public, but both space and ice cream will be limited, and availability is on a first-come-first-served basis. The doors will open at 6 p.m., and Sen. Sanders will speak at approximately 7 p.m., according to a campaign spokesperson. The social is scheduled to last two hours.

The ice cream will be Ben & Jerry’s. The Sanders campaign always uses Ben & Jerry’s, which was founded in Burlington, Vermont by Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield in 1978, two years before Sanders was elected mayor of that city. Ben Cohen is a co-chair of the Sanders campaign. Although the ice cream company was purchased by Unilever, the Anglo-Dutch consumer products conglomerate, for $326 million in April 2000, its main factory is still in Vermont. (Ironically, the same month Unilever bought Ben & Jerry’s, it also bought Slim-Fast.)

On Wednesday, Sanders will host a reception at the opening of a Bernie 2020 campaign office in Iowa City. The new office is located at 1745 Boyrum St, and the opening event is scheduled to last from noon to 2 p.m.

Like the ice cream social, the office opening is free and open to the public.