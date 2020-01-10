Bernie Sanders finishes first in the latest Iowa Poll







Sen. Bernie Sanders leads the other Democratic candidates in the upcoming Iowa Caucus, according to the Iowa Poll published on Friday evening.

The Vermont senator was the choice of 20 percent of poll respondents. Sen. Elizabeth Warren was in second place with 17 percent, followed by Pete Buttigieg — who finished first in the last Iowa Poll, which was published in November — with 16 percent. Joe Biden, who received support from 15 percent of respondents, was the only other candidate in double digits.

“Not Sure” was the choice of 11 percent.

In the November Iowa Poll, Sanders finished in a tie with Biden for third place, and was the choice of only 15 percent of respondents. But Sanders’ gain of five percentage points was not the biggest difference between the two polls. Buttigieg lost nine percentage points, since his high of 25 percent two months ago.

Warren, who was in second place in November, gained one percentage point, and Biden held steady at 15 percent, although he dropped from third to fourth place.

The Jan. 2-8 poll was conducted for the Des Moines Register, CNN and Mediacom by Selzer & Co., who surveyed 701 likely Democratic caucusgoers. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points, according to the polling company.