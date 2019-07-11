Advertisement

BeerBurger closes its Iowa City location

Posted on by Paul Brennan
  • 47
    Shares

A meal at the North Liberty BeerBurger. — Frankie Schneckloth/Little Village

BeerBurger has closed the downtown Iowa City location it opened six months ago. Its North Liberty location, which opened two-and-a-half years ago, will remain open.

John Burchert, CEO of MAiNGREDIENT — which owns BeerBurger — announced the closure in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Burchert didn’t offer any specific reasons for shuttering the restaurant’s second location in his post, and instead referred to “the ever-changing demands of a market and the industry.”

“[N]ot every pitch is a homerun,” he noted.

Advertisement

BeerBurger’s E Burlington Street location had previously been occupied by Zombie Burger + Shake Lab, which closed in Feb. 2018.

Burchert said the company has “decided to concentrate our BeerBurger resources into our original North Liberty, Iowa location to strengthen our positions.” He thanked BeerBurger’s Iowa City customers, and said the restaurant looks forward “to serving our community for a long time to come.”

Beerburger’s second location in the former Zombie Burger location on Burlington Street. Friday, Jan 4, 2019. — photo by Zak Neumann/Little Village


  • 47
    Shares
Category: Community/News, Food & Drink

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

For 18 years...

Little Village has been telling the truth and changing our little corner of the world.

If you can, help us head into the next 18 years even stronger with a one-time or monthly contribution of $18, or any amount you choose.

Advertisement

A collaboration between The Englert Theatre and FilmScene

STRENGTHEN
GROW•EVOLVE

Help us build the greatest small city for the arts in America—right here in Iowa City. Learn more »

Donate Today

Strengthen • Grow • Evolve is a collaborative campaign led by two Iowa City-based arts nonprofits, The Englert Theatre and FilmScene that seeks a major reinvestment to strengthen the arts through modern and historic venues, innovative programming, and new models of collaboration.

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

Little Village's
BEST OF THE CRANDIC

View Results

The results are in! Find out which of your favorite CR and IC haunts took home a prize.