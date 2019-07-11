BeerBurger closes its Iowa City location







BeerBurger has closed the downtown Iowa City location it opened six months ago. Its North Liberty location, which opened two-and-a-half years ago, will remain open.

John Burchert, CEO of MAiNGREDIENT — which owns BeerBurger — announced the closure in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Burchert didn’t offer any specific reasons for shuttering the restaurant’s second location in his post, and instead referred to “the ever-changing demands of a market and the industry.”

“[N]ot every pitch is a homerun,” he noted.

BeerBurger’s E Burlington Street location had previously been occupied by Zombie Burger + Shake Lab, which closed in Feb. 2018.

Burchert said the company has “decided to concentrate our BeerBurger resources into our original North Liberty, Iowa location to strengthen our positions.” He thanked BeerBurger’s Iowa City customers, and said the restaurant looks forward “to serving our community for a long time to come.”