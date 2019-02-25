Advertisement

Authentic stories resonate with humor, tragedy in ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’

Posted on by Laura Johnson
  • 3
    Shares

Tiny Beautiful Things

Giving Tree Theater — through March 10

David Morton, Lynne Rothrock, Jacob Kostiv, Katie Starks (L-R) in ‘Tiny Beautiful Things.’ — Richie Akers/Giving Tree Theater

“There are stories – one of them might cure you.”

Indeed, Giving Tree Theater’s production of Tiny Beautiful Things, running now through March 10 (tickets $26), might just be the antidote to whatever has got you down lately. Amy Kaduce, with assistance from Michele Hinz, has directed a beautiful staging of heartfelt and heart-rending stories that complement each other, interact with each other and ultimately offer the audience a host of beautiful things.

Based on a book by Cheryl Strayed and adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos, Tiny Beautiful Things is taken from letters written to “Dear Sugar,” an advice column written by Sugar, played at Giving Tree by Lynne Rothrock. As she answers the letters she receives, Rothrock is on stage the entire two-hour run.

Lynne Rothrock as Sugar in ‘Tiny Beautiful Things.’ — Richie Akers/Giving Tree Theater

Alternately funny, serious and thoughtful (sometimes all three simultaneously!), Rothrock becomes the beautiful heart of the show. She moves about her house, having encounters with the stories and pleas for advice that arrive on her screen while she navigates her own past and stories. The way these stories are staged and acted create an authentic stories that had the opening night audience in stitches and tears.

The letter writers are played by Katie Starks, David Morton and Jacob Kostiv, all of whom adopt varying intonation and body language for the variety of topics that their letters offer. From tragedy to relationships, from a Santa fetish to confusion and loss: Nothing is off the table for Sugar’s letter writers. The actors move through the play beautifully. They appear, disappear and reappear across a three-room stage inventively created by Richie Akers to share their deepest troubles and funniest moments.

Jacob Kostiv and Lynne Rothrock in ‘Tiny Beautiful Things.’ — Richie Akers/Giving Tree Theater

Almost every vignette offered throughout the show has a quote that can resonate with audience members. “We must let the people who love us see what made us,” or “WTF: I’m asking this question as it applies to everything every day,” or “You don’t have to be broken for me.” The letters and ensuing advice create a series of “flabbergasting conversations” that will leave you wanting to hear the stories again.


  • 3
    Shares
Category: Arts & Entertainment
Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Keep it free.

Voluntary contributions from readers like you help keep Little Village free for everyone.

Please consider a one-time or monthly sustaining contribution, in any amount.

Advertisement

MISSION CREEK FESTIVAL APRIL 2-7, 2019
MUSIC • LITERATURE • COMMUNITY

America’s intimate festival experience featuring cutting-edge music, the Midwest’s premier indie book fair, and readings and community happenings across downtown Iowa City.

BUY TICKETS

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

Advertisement

Dinner of Champions, March 29, 2018 (Liz Zabel / GO Cedar Rapids)

Friday, Feb. 22 - Mar. 2, 2019

Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week returns Friday, February 22 - March 2, 2019. Foodies unite over delicious, limited time dishes at specialty prices! Follow along with #CRRestaurantWeek.

Take a look at the nearly 20 restaurants participating in Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week 2019, and prep your taste buds for a feast!

Participants

These nine days of local restaurant love will be kicked off with a special preview event, Fork & Knife Feast. Preview the participating restaurant's culinary concoctions, samples from local breweries, distilled products and wines will be on site, plus a full bar.

Buy Tickets

Little Village's
BEST OF THE CRANDIC

View Results

The results are in! Find out which of your favorite CR and IC haunts took home a prize.