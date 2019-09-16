As Oscar season approaches, FilmScene’s fall lineup is ripe for the picking







A Jeff Goldblum-led drama about a lobotomy-happy physician; a documentary on beekeeping traditions in Macedonia, and another chronicling the fraught one-child policy in China; a remake of a 2006 Oscar-nominated foreign film, starring Julianne Moore and Michelle Williams; a quiet thriller about a Pentecostal snake-handling cult in Appalachia, with Olivia Colman as its matriarch.

And those are just the movies currently showing at FilmScene.

Late spring/early summer may be peak blockbuster season, but fall brings a smorgasbord of indie film debuts, released to the public after weeks or months of festival buzz. Not all of these films are destined for Oscar glory, but, traditionally, most Academy Awards nominees are plucked from this September-through-December film harvest. Golden trophies notwithstanding, the variety of stories and artistic voices represented by this crop of flicks is always fascinating to behold.

Plenty of cinephiles will have to wait until 2020 to catch up on many of 2019’s finest, and by then, Redbox or streaming may be the only viewing options. But the Iowa City community has FilmScene, and FilmScene will soon have double the amount of big screens on which to show their limited-release acquisitions.

The new Chauncey building will open to public on Sept. 21, boasting three indoor screens as well as a park-lawn screen for special outdoor events. The original Ped Mall cinema will remain open as well, with its two indoor screens and rooftop screen. In addition to showing a range of recent and classic films as part of their series, special events and the Bijou student-run film program, here are the new, 2019 joints scheduled to screen at one of FilmScene’s two cinemas in the coming weeks:

September

Now showing at the Ped Mall location:

Honeyland

Them That Follow

One Child Nation

The Mountain

After the Wedding

Downton Abbey, opens Sept. 20, Chauncey

Official Secrets, opens Sept. 20, Ped Mall

The Parts You Lose, one show: Sept. 26 at 5:30 p.m., Ped Mall

David Crosby: Remember My Name, opens Sept. 27, Ped Mall

Aquarela, opens Sept. 27, Chauncey

October

Joker, opens in October (day TBA), Chauncey

This Changes Everything, opens Oct. 4, Ped Mall

Mister America, one show: Oct. 9 at 8 p.m., Chauncey

Monos, opens Oct. 11, Ped Mall

Anthropocene: The Human Epoch, opens Oct. 11, Ped Mall

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, opens Oct. 18, Ped Mall

The Laundromat, opens Oct. 18, Chauncey

Midnight Family, Vino Vérité: Oct. 20 at 7 p.m., Chauncey

Lucy in the Sky, opens Oct. 25, Chauncey

Dolemite is My Name, opens Oct. 25, Chauncey

November

The Irishman, opens in November (day TBA), Chauncey



The see the full FilmScene schedule, pick up a copy of their InFocus calendar at the Ped Mall location, or at the Chauncey’s opening reception on Saturday, Sept. 21.