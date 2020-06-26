Long-term care facilities are recovering from COVID-19 outbreaks as cases rise in Linn County







Nearly all of Linn County’s long-term care facilities that have had outbreaks of COVID-19 are now considered recovered.

Linn Manor Care Center in Marion, the fifth facility to recover, has had no new cases for two consecutive incubation periods, or 28 days, Linn County Public Health announced on Friday. A total of 38 residents and staff tested positive for the virus. Six residents died and 32 individuals recovered.

Linn County has had six total outbreaks at long-term care facilities. Five facilities are considered recovered, and one of the outbreaks is still considered ongoing.

Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion reported its first cases of the virus earlier this month. As of Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting the facility has 26 positive cases and 15 individuals have recovered.

There are 26 total ongoing outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the state, according to IDPH. No long-term care facilities in Johnson County are experiencing an outbreak.

As of Friday at 11 a.m., LCPH is reporting 1,171 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. A total of 974 people have recovered and 81 have died. The death reported on Thursday was the first one since June 5.

“We have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases, which is clearly a [result] of continued community spread,” LCPH Director Pramod Dwivedi said at Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

Community spread continues to be the largest source of cases, followed by cases at long-term care facilities. Half of the county’s cases are due to community spread, followed by cases at long-term care facilities, according to LCPH data. Johnson County has also been seeing a spike in cases.

LCPH is reporting 80 new confirmed cases of the virus this week, with tomorrow’s numbers still needing to be included in the total. This is the highest number of cases reported since the week of May 10, when 86 cases were reported.







