And then there were 19: Mayor Bill de Blasio quits the 2020 presidential race

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio dropped out of the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Friday morning. The mayor made his announcement on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

“I feel like I’ve contributed all I can to this primary election,” de Blasio told the show’s hosts. “And it’s clearly not my time.”

De Blasio entered the race on May 16, becoming the 23rd Democrat to join the field of 2020 candidates. His withdrawal leaves 19 competitors for the nomination.

The two-term mayor of New York City never became a serious contender for the nomination. On his best days, he received support of 1 percent in national polls. He never reached that level in the Iowa Poll.

From the beginning of his four-month campaign, national and state polls showed voters had very negative opinions about de Blasio. Sometimes it seemed that even his admirers shared those negative sentiments.

In a Vox article arguing that de Blasio is a better mayor and a better politician than most people believe, Emily Stewart wrote that he “can come off as sanctimonious, arrogant, stubborn, and preachy about the gravity and scope of what he’s doing. He can be perceived as caring more about big-picture symbolism than the day-to-day grind of city policy, and he’s not particularly charismatic.”

“I’m going to redouble my efforts to improve the quality of life of everyday New Yorkers,” de Blasio wrote in an article on NBC.com that was published to coincide with his withdrawal announcement. The mayor said he would continue to remain active in national politics.

“I’ll also help ensure our party continues to be remade in the image of the activism I’ve seen all across this nation. Democrats must return to our roots as a party focused on bold solutions that speak to the concerns of working people.”