Abortion rights advocates in Iowa City and Des Moines to rally this weekend as part of national day of action

Repro Rights Rally
Pentacrest, Sunday, Oct. 9 at 4 p.m.
Power to the Polls, Women’s Wave Rally
Iowa State Capitol, West Terrace, Sunday, Oct. 9 at 2 p.m.
There will be a rally at the Pentacrest on Sunday as part of the National Weekend of Action for Reproductive Rights. The event starts at 4 p.m. A march in downtown Iowa City is scheduled after.
“Iowa City Eastside Democrats will be present at the rally to register people to vote. ACLU of Iowa will also have a representative tabling on the Pentacrest lawn,” organizers said in a statement.
Unlike previous rallies responding to the U.S. Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade and declaring there is no constitutionally protected right to an abortion — “Rescinding an individual right in its entirety and conferring it on the State, an action the Court takes today for the first time in history,” as Justice Elena Kagan noted in her dissent — this rally will include local elected officials as speakers. Organizers explained they made this change “in hopes that doing so will help people recognize the names of key candidates on upcoming ballots. With the fall of Roe vs. Wade, local elections are vital to protecting reproductive freedom in Iowa.”
There will also be an abortion right rally in Des Moines on Sunday. The Power to the Polls, Women’s Wave rally on the West Terrace of the Iowa State Capitol is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
“We will focus on getting out the vote!” organizers said in a Facebook post. “We need your voice!”
Update: On Friday afternoon, the Corridor Community Action Network confirmed the following figures are planning to speak at the rally on the Pentacrest:
Janice Weiner – State Senate Candidate; President of the board of Congregation Agudas Achim; and Iowa City Council Member
Mx Christie Cellman – Graduate Research Assistant at the Law, Health Policy, & Disability Center; DEI Director of The Daily Iowan; MSW Canidate (current BSW); U Iowa Student Disability Services Student Advisory Board Member; U Iowa Student Disability Advocacy & Awareness Member
Rev. Meg Wagner – Episcopal Priest; Co-Founder of Beloved Community Initiative; Worship Leader at JustChurch; and Interfaith Alliance of Iowa Board Member
Sikowis Nobiss – Executive Director of Great Plains Action Society
Yasmina Sahir – UI Social Justice Student and Community Activist
Adam Zabner – Candidate to Represent Iowa House District 90
Mica Doolan – Host of Repros for Iowa; National Storyteller For Planned Parenthood; Emma Goldman Clinic Board Member
Mandi Remington – Director of Corridor Community Action Network (CCAN); Community Organizer; Voting Member of the UI Council For The Status of Women
Jon Green – Johnson County Supervisor
V Fixmer-Oraiz – Candidate for Johnson County Board of Supervisors; CEO & Founder of Astig Planning; Lifelong Climate Justice Advocate, Reproductive Justice Feminist
María José Plata Flórez (MJ) – University of Iowa Graduate Student; Clinical Escort Volunteer at Emma Goldman Clinic; Was part of the first Feminist Human Rights Squad in Columbia; Former teacher at the Popular Education Coordinator of Bogota
Additionally, Planned Parenthood North Central States and Monsoon Asians & Pacific Islanders in Solidarity will also have representatives tabling at the rally.