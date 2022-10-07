Abortion rights advocates in Iowa City and Des Moines to rally this weekend as part of national day of action





Repro Rights Rally Pentacrest, Sunday, Oct. 9 at 4 p.m. Power to the Polls, Women’s Wave Rally Iowa State Capitol, West Terrace, Sunday, Oct. 9 at 2 p.m.

There will be a rally at the Pentacrest on Sunday as part of the National Weekend of Action for Reproductive Rights. The event starts at 4 p.m. A march in downtown Iowa City is scheduled after.

“Iowa City Eastside Democrats will be present at the rally to register people to vote. ACLU of Iowa will also have a representative tabling on the Pentacrest lawn,” organizers said in a statement.

Unlike previous rallies responding to the U.S. Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade and declaring there is no constitutionally protected right to an abortion — “Rescinding an individual right in its entirety and conferring it on the State, an action the Court takes today for the first time in history,” as Justice Elena Kagan noted in her dissent — this rally will include local elected officials as speakers. Organizers explained they made this change “in hopes that doing so will help people recognize the names of key candidates on upcoming ballots. With the fall of Roe vs. Wade, local elections are vital to protecting reproductive freedom in Iowa.”

There will also be an abortion right rally in Des Moines on Sunday. The Power to the Polls, Women’s Wave rally on the West Terrace of the Iowa State Capitol is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

“We will focus on getting out the vote!” organizers said in a Facebook post. “We need your voice!”

Update: On Friday afternoon, the Corridor Community Action Network confirmed the following figures are planning to speak at the rally on the Pentacrest: