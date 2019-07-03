Advertisement

A new fireworks regulation is now in effect

Posted on by Paul Brennan
  • 1
    Share

A stand selling fireworks outside the Iowa City Walmart shown on Friday, June 30, 2017. — Zak Neumann/Little Village

Setting off fireworks that have more firepower than a sparkler is illegal in Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, Coralville, North Liberty and the unincorporated parts of Johnson County. The one big exception has been unincorporated Linn County, and while it still is an exception to the general ban on fireworks, a new regulation regarding the small explosives is now in effect.

In May, the Linn County Board of Supervisors pass a resolution restricting the use of fireworks in unincorporated areas to two times a year: the Fourth of July, between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m., Christmas day, and New Year’s Eve, from 9 a.m. until half an hour into the next year.

The fireworks must be used on private property, with the permission of the property owner.

Advertisement

“We made this change in response to rural residents who contacted our office and asked us to limit the use of fireworks where they live,” Linn County Supervisor Brent Oleson explained in a press release. “This change is also more closely aligned with what the metro area cities have in place regarding the use of fireworks.”


  • 1
    Share
Category: Community/News
Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

For 18 years...

Little Village has been telling the truth and changing our little corner of the world.

If you can, help us head into the next 18 years even stronger with a one-time or monthly contribution of $18, or any amount you choose.

Advertisement

A collaboration between The Englert Theatre and FilmScene

STRENGTHEN
GROW•EVOLVE

Help us build the greatest small city for the arts in America—right here in Iowa City. Learn more »

Donate Today

Strengthen • Grow • Evolve is a collaborative campaign led by two Iowa City-based arts nonprofits, The Englert Theatre and FilmScene that seeks a major reinvestment to strengthen the arts through modern and historic venues, innovative programming, and new models of collaboration.

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

Little Village's
BEST OF THE CRANDIC

View Results

The results are in! Find out which of your favorite CR and IC haunts took home a prize.