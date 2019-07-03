A new fireworks regulation is now in effect







1 Share

Setting off fireworks that have more firepower than a sparkler is illegal in Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, Coralville, North Liberty and the unincorporated parts of Johnson County. The one big exception has been unincorporated Linn County, and while it still is an exception to the general ban on fireworks, a new regulation regarding the small explosives is now in effect.

In May, the Linn County Board of Supervisors pass a resolution restricting the use of fireworks in unincorporated areas to two times a year: the Fourth of July, between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m., Christmas day, and New Year’s Eve, from 9 a.m. until half an hour into the next year.

The fireworks must be used on private property, with the permission of the property owner.

Advertisement

“We made this change in response to rural residents who contacted our office and asked us to limit the use of fireworks where they live,” Linn County Supervisor Brent Oleson explained in a press release. “This change is also more closely aligned with what the metro area cities have in place regarding the use of fireworks.”