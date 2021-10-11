A lean guide to local meat









You don’t have to give up your favorite fleshy entrees in order to eat ethically — but it won’t be as easy as swinging by Walmart for a $6 pound of ground beef, either.

Cutting out the middlemen in the food supply chain takes some legwork on the part of farmers and consumers, but has numerous potential environmental, economic and health benefits. Step one is knowing who and where your local producers are and arranging a meat-cute.

Browse this list of tips, farms and CSAs (short for Community Supported Agriculture, a way of pre-ordering produce directly from producers), and meat shops as a starter pack to a guilt-free meat diet in eastern Iowa.

Tips

Advertisement

Hit the farmers market or take a drive. Meet your meat farmer where they’re at. Most welcome visitors to the farm, and are happy to explain their practices and prices. Build a relationship with the person who raised your Thanksgiving turkey.

Freeze! Buying in bulk or joining a meat CSA can save you money and shopping trips, but only if you eat what you buy. Label and store your meat properly, and consider investing in a deep freezer.

Ask restaurants where they get their meat, especially those that claim to be farm-to-table. You may feel like a Portlandia hipster, but it can encourage transparency on the part of local businesses and let them know customers care about their suppliers.

Don’t be afraid to try something new. If a seller you trust recommends a cut or product not on your list, consider expanding your palate. Ask questions, search out new recipes and offer feedback. Who knows? Venison, beef tongue or ground ostrich (all lean!) may become your new craving.

Avoid waste. Food waste represents around 8 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. The single best way to reduce your carbon footprint — not to mention save money — is to eat the food you buy. Track your meat intake, save up for a bigger freezer, host an impromptu dinner party, donate food — whatever keeps it out of the landfill.

Farms

These farmers have easy-to-navigate websites for folks new to buying meat direct from the farm. For a much more exhaustive directory of Iowa farms, visit practicalfarmers.org

Advertisement

Crooked Gap Farm (Knoxville)

crookedgapfarm.wordpress.comFarmers: Ethan and Rebecca Book

The meat: Woodlot-pastured pork, grass-fed beef and lamb, rabbit, poultry

Offers a customizable “you choose” meat CSA. Delivers to Knoxville and Des Moines

Heartland Fresh Family Farm (South Donnellson)

heartlandfreshfamilyfarm.com

Farmers: Leslie and Mark Hulsebus

The meat: Pastured beef, free-range poultry

Delivers across Iowa and the Midwest

SIGN UP TODAY Subscribe for daily news updates from Little Village SUBSCRIBE

Humble Hands Harvest (Decorah)

humblehandsharvest.com

Farmers: Hannah Breckbill, Emily Fagan and Emily Spangler

The meat: Pastured pork, grass-fed certified organic lamb

Offers a vegetable CSA with meat add-on Available at the Decorah Farmers Market.

Jóia Food Farm (Charles City)

joiafoodfarm.com

Farmers: Wendy Johnson and Johnny Rafkin

The meat: pastured chicken, organic-raised pork, grass-fed lamb

Offers a meat and eggs CSA, with monthly pick-up at the farm

Midwest Best Beef (Holy Cross)

midwestbestbeef.com

Farmers: David and Annette Hill

The meat: Grass-fed and grain-finished Angus beef, pasture-raised Berkshire pork

Offers a monthly, customizable beef CSA for pick-up in Dubuque, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. Available at the Iowa City and Dubuque farmers markets

Over the Moon Farm & Flowers, Coggon

overthemoonfarmandflowers.comFarmers: Shae Pesek and Anna Hankins

The meat: Heritage breed Berkshire pork, Pesek Family Farm Angus beef, pasture-raised chicken and turkeys

Offers a monthly meat CSA (fall is full, but spots are still open for winter, as of Oct. 1). Delivers to Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, Marion and Manchester

Rehberg’s Pork (Walker)

rehbergspork.com

Farmers: Donny and Lea Rehberg

The meat: Berkshire pork, raised unconfined and on a vegetarian grain/soybean feed

Available at the Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, Marion and Hiawatha farmers markets

Striegel Acres (Oskaloosa)

striegelacres.com

Farmers: Marion and Marj Striegel

The meat: Free-range ostrich (red meat, low-fat)

Available for online order

Twisted Oaks Meats (Tipton)

twistedoaksmeats.com

Farmers: The Bierman family

The meat: Grass-fed beef, pastured pork and lamb, free-range chicken and turkey

Available at the Iowa City Farmers Market, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Delivers to Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, West Branch, Davenport and Des Moines

West Fork Farmstead (West Chester)

westforkfarmstead.com

Farmers: Brian, Nancy and Natasha Wilson

The meat: Grass-fed beef, heritage pork, pastured chicken

Delivers to Iowa City, Coralville, North Liberty, Kalona and Wellman

Stores

Anvil Meat Market and Deli

(Closing after Oct. 31)

92 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids anvilmeatmarketanddeli.com

Big Boy Meats

1100 3rd Street SE, Cedar Rapids

bigboymeats.com

John’s Grocery

401 E Market St, Iowa City, johnsgrocery.com

Nelson’s Meat Market

1140 Old Marion Rd NE, Cedar Rapids

nelsonsmeat.com

New Pioneer Food Co-op

22 S Van Buren St, Iowa City

1101 2nd St, Coralville

3338 Center Point Rd NE, Cedar Rapids

newpi.coop

Don’t see your favorite farm or store? Let LV know!

This article was originally published in Little Village issue 299.









Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com