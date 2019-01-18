Advertisement

A Hawkeye fan page on Facebook with more than 20,000 followers posted anti-LGBT comments, then deleted their account

Posted on by Emma McClatchey
Herky photo by Zak Neumann/Little Village; collage by Jordan Sellergren/Little Village

Anti-LGBT Facebook comments were made under an article from Missouri news station KTVO Wednesday. The comments were posted by a Hawkeye sports fan page with more than 20,000 followers.

The article that prompted the comments discussed a recent decision by Missouri House members not to pass a measure that would protect House staff from being fired for being lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender.

“Amen,” the fan page wrote in one of a number of comments on the article. “God does not approve of perverted lifestyles. Read Romans 1.”

The page, called Hawkeye Nation, shares a name with the Des Moines-based media group Hawkeye Nation (on Facebook as HawkeyeNation.com), but the two are unaffiliated. The page is also not associated with the University of Iowa. It is unknown who started the Hawkeye Nation page in question and who was responsible for the comments.

A screenshot of a comment posted by the deleted Facebook page Hawkeye Nation. — Little Village
Screenshots of the comments circulated Facebook Wednesday evening. Little Village shared four screenshots of “Hawkeye Nation” comments in a Facebook post on Thursday morning, and reached out to the page inquiring why it had posted anti-LGBT sentiments.

“How is is anti LGBT to quote the Bible? [sic] Are you bigoted against Christian beliefs?? Are you gonna speak against Muslim beliefs too??” they replied in a Facebook message. “We are a fan page.”

Within 30 minutes of Little Village’s posting of the screenshots, the Hawkeye Nation page disappeared from Facebook, along with their comments. Little Village’s own post — which did not originally include a note clarifying that the Hawkeye Nation page making the comments is unaffiliated with the legitimate Des Moines-based company (a fact edited into the post roughly an hour after it was published) — has been taken down at the request of the real Hawkeye Nation company. Representatives of the company have declined to comment.


