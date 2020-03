2020 Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) guide for the Iowa City and Cedar Rapids area

CSA/Veggie Subscription providers for the upcoming growing season. Sponsored by Field to Family

About Field to Family: Field to Family is a mission-driven nonprofit that provides food system education; supports a shared vision of a community food system that enhances our economic, environmental and community health; and expands access to locally grown and produced food to all citizens in the Iowa City/Cedar Rapids region. Visit fieldtofamily.org to learn more and to support our work. #wegrowlocal

Abbe Hills Farm Laura Krouse

825 Abbe Hills Rd, Mount Vernon

319-895-6924

abbehills.com

facebook.com/abbehillsfarm

laura@abbehills.com Pick-up at Abbe Hills Farm, Thursdays Bountiful Harvest Farm Angie Scharnhorst

Solon

512-644-1623

bountifulharvestcsa.com

ascharny@me.com Pick-up at Iowa City Farmers Market, Wednesdays 5-7 p.m. Buffalo Ridge Orchard Marcus and Emma Johnson

1337 Rollins Rd, Central City

319-521-1353

buffaloridgeorchard.com

info@buffaloridgeorchard.com Pick-up locations: Hiawatha Market, Sundays 10-1 p.m.; Iowa City Farmers Market, Wednesday 5-7 p.m.; Dubuque Farmers Market, Saturdays, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Buffalo Ridge, Saturdays 9 a.m. -2 p.m. Cultivate Hope Urban Farm Zach D’Amico

437 G Ave NW, Cedar Rapids

319-362-2214

cultivate@hub25.org

www.hub25.org/food/cultivatehope-csa Pickup location: Cultivate Hope Urban Farm, Thursdays 4-7 p.m. Echollective Farm, LLC Derek Roller and Molly Schintler

Mechanicsville

347-331-5115

echollectivefarm.com

echocsa@gmail.com Pick-up locations: Iowa City Farmers Market, Wednesdays 5-7 p.m., Saturdays 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m.; NewBo City Market, Thursdays 5:30-6:30 p.m. Garden Oasis, LLC Terrance Holub

3262 York Ave, Coggon

319-435-8588

www.gofarmveggies.com

gofarmveggies@gmail.com Pick-up locations: Collins Aerospace Recreation Center, Wednesdays 4-5 p.m.; Center Point Foods, Wednesdays 1-8 p.m.; Coggon Market & Catering, Wednesdays 12:30-7 p.m.; Iowa City Farmers Market, Saturdays 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m.; 2003 206th St, Independence, Wednesdays 3:30-5 p.m.; Garden Oasis, Wednesdays and Thursdays 1-5 p.m. Honorable Farm Kyle Laws

Walker Homestead

3867 James Ave SW, Iowa City

515-423-4159

www.honorablefarm.com/

kyle@honorablefarm.com Pick-up at Walker Homestead, Sundays 12-5 p.m. Iowa Grown Market Bethany Fischer and Vincent Waters

2613 Newport Rd, Solon

319-930-7053

iowagrownproduce.com

iowagrownproduce@gmail.com Pick-up at Iowa Grown Market. Delivery available in West Branch Kroul Farms Matt Kroul

245 Hwy 1 S, Mount Vernon

319-895-8944

kroulfarms.com

info@kroulfarms.com Pick-up at Kroul Farms Wednesday-Friday; delivery within 20 miles of farm The Millet Seed Farm Jon Yagla

S 7th Ave, Iowa City

319-471-0807

themilletseed.com

jonyagla@gmail.com

www.themilletseed.com/ Pick-up at The Millet Seed, Tuesdays or Fridays, 5-6:30 p.m. Morning Glory Farm Donna Warhover

681 Hwy 1 S, Mount Vernon

563-451-6676

morningglory.community

donnawarhover@gmail.com Pick-up locations: Back In Line Chiropractic, Hiawatha, Mondays 4–5:30 p.m.; Iowa City Farmers Market, Wednesdays 5-7 p.m.; Mercy Medical Center, Cedar Rapids, Thursdays 3-4 p.m.; Morning Glory Farm, Thursdays 4–6 p.m. Rainbow Roots Farm Corbin Scholz

3167 Rapid Creek Trail, Iowa City

319-331-3991

rainbowrootsfarm.com

rainbowrootsfarm@gmail.com Pick-up at Rainbow Roots, Mondays or Thursdays, 4-7 p.m. Sundog Farm/Local Harvest CSA Carmen Black

5025 120th St NE, Solon

319-331-3957

solonsundogfarm.com

localharvestcsa@gmail.com Pick-up locations: 926 5th St SE, Cedar Rapids, Mondays 5-6 p.m.; 131 N Market St. Solon, Mondays 5-6 p.m.; Sundog Farm, Mondays after 4 p.m.; North Liberty Community Pantry 5-6 p.m., McDonough Structures, 340 Highland Ave, Iowa City, Thursdays 5:15-6:30 p.m. Trowel & Error Farm Carly McAndrews and Bryant Mann

4811 Melrose Ave, Iowa City

203-668-1278

trowelanderrorfarm.com

trowelanderrorfarm@gmail.com Pick up locations: Raygun Iowa City, Wednesdays 4:30-5:45 p.m.; 1200 10th St NW, Cedar Rapids, Wednesdays, 6-7:30 p.m.; Marion Public Library, 6:45-7:45 p.m..; Trowel and Error, Wednesdays, 4-6 p.m. Wild Woods Farm Kate Edwards

4065 245th St NE, Solon

319-333-2980

kate.wildwoodsfarm@gmail.com

wildwoodscsa.com Pick-up locations: McDonough Structures, 340 Highland Ave, Iowa City, Mondays 5:15-6:15 p.m.; Wild Woods Farm, Thursdays 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Solon Dairy Queen, Thursdays after 4 p.m.; Coralville, Mondays 4-5 p.m.; Pearson, Thursdays 3:30-4:15 p.m.









Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com