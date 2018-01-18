Advertisement

The Women’s March returns to Iowa City on the anniversary of the inauguration

Posted by Genevieve Trainor | Jan 18, 2018 | Community/News
Women’s March Iowa City

Iowa City Pedestrian Mall — Saturday, Jan. 20 at 9:30 a.m.

The Women’s March crowd fills the Pentacrest. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. –photo by Zak Neumann.

In 2017, in the wake of the election of Donald Trump, women and allies converged on cities across the country for what turned out to be the largest mass protest in U.S. history, with an estimated one of every 100 Americans marching. In Iowa City, nearly 1,000 people marched.

This year, on its first anniversary, the march is back. The 2018 iteration is called Power to the Polls, and the primary rally will be held on Jan. 21 in Las Vegas rather than D.C., where it will kick off a nationwide voter registration drive in anticipation of the midterm elections this coming November. The Las Vegas location was chosen in part because of Nevada’s status as a battleground state and potential to influence the makeup of the Senate in 2018.

Women and their allies in cities across the country will once again be rallying in support. In Iowa City, on Saturday, Jan. 20, the anniversary of the inauguration, marchers will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Weatherdance Fountain on the Pedestrian Mall.

The event will begin with a brief program to celebrate the successes of 2017. Then attendees will march in support of the goals ahead for 2018, which at the national level include electing more women and more progressive candidates to office.

If you can’t make it to Iowa City, the national organizers have once again provided a resource to find the march or rally nearest you.


About The Author

Genevieve Trainor

Genevieve Trainor, Little Village's arts editor, feels that personal bios are a bitter distillation of her deep and abiding struggles between sincerity and sarcasm.

