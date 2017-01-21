Photos: Iowa City Women’s March draws a crowd nearly 1,000 strong

The Iowa City Women’s March makes its way to the Old Capitol building on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann
Nearly a thousand people turned out for the Iowa City Women’s March in solidarity with other marches happening around the country and around the globe. Organizer Corey Hickner-Johnson led the group in a moment of silence before starting the march from the University of Iowa’s English-Philosophy Building to the steps of the Old Capitol.
The crowd was full of signs, “pussy hats” and chants like “Women’s rights are human rights.” Once at the Old Capitol building, several speakers took to the megaphone including Iowa State Rep. Mary Mascher (D-Iowa City), West High School Senior Jade Merriwether, Hickner-Johnson and other attendees.
People gather by the University of Iowa’s English-Philosophy Building in preparation for the Iowa City Women’s March on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann
People gather by the University of Iowa’s English-Philosophy Building in preparation for the Women’s March on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann
People gather by the University of Iowa’s English Philosophy Building in preparation for the Women’s March on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann
One of many signs during the Women’s March in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann
Organizer Corey Hickner-Johnson leads the crowd in a moment of silence before starting the Iowa City Women’s March to the Old Capitol building on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann
The Women’s March takes over the Old Capitol building in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann
Signs at the Women’s March in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann
March organizer Corey Hickner-Johnson speaks to the crowd in front of the Old Capitol building on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann
The Iowa City Women’s March congregated in front of the Old Capitol building on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann
Des Moines Resident Thalia Sutton speaks to the crowd during the Women’s March in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann
One of many signs during the Women’s March in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann
Iowa State Rep. Mary Mascher (D-Iowa City) speaks during the Iowa City Women’s March in front of the Old Capitol on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann
A sign featuring a quote from Malala Yousafzai was held aloft during the Women’s March in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann
“Pussy Hats” and signs were prevalent in the crowd at the Iowa City Women’s March on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann
West High School Senior Jade Merriwether speaks to the large crowd in front of the Old Capitol building on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann