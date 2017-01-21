Photos: Iowa City Women’s March draws a crowd nearly 1,000 strong

Nearly a thousand people turned out for the Iowa City Women’s March in solidarity with other marches happening around the country and around the globe. Organizer Corey Hickner-Johnson led the group in a moment of silence before starting the march from the University of Iowa’s English-Philosophy Building to the steps of the Old Capitol.

The crowd was full of signs, “pussy hats” and chants like “Women’s rights are human rights.” Once at the Old Capitol building, several speakers took to the megaphone including Iowa State Rep. Mary Mascher (D-Iowa City), West High School Senior Jade Merriwether, Hickner-Johnson and other attendees.