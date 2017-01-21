Photos: ‘The Last Night In America’ offers laughs, raises funds for ACLU of Iowa

It was standing room only at The Mill in Iowa City for “The Last Night In America.” The event raised $2,200 for the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa and offered a sense of community for those who are scared or concerned about the new president and his administration.

It was a variety show of sorts complete with sing-a-longs, readings, comedy and stories reflecting the impact of the political climate on the personal lives of the performers and the people the care about. A game of “Direct Action Bingo” shared ways to support programs and people who may struggle under the incoming administration while offering prizes from local artists and businesses.