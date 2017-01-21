Photos: ‘The Last Night In America’ offers laughs, raises funds for ACLU of Iowa

By Zak Neumann -
Megan Gogerty hosts The Last Night In America event at The Mill in Iowa City on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. -- photo by Zak Neumann
Megan Gogerty hosts The Last Night In America event at The Mill in Iowa City on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann

It was standing room only at The Mill in Iowa City for “The Last Night In America.” The event raised $2,200 for the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa and offered a sense of community for those who are scared or concerned about the new president and his administration.

It was a variety show of sorts complete with sing-a-longs, readings, comedy and stories reflecting the impact of the political climate on the personal lives of the performers and the people the care about. A game of “Direct Action Bingo” shared ways to support programs and people who may struggle under the incoming administration while offering prizes from local artists and businesses.

