New construction may change Northside landscape in Iowa City

Posted by Emma Husar | May 8, 2017 | Community/News

Image via Ross Nusser

Iowa City’s Northside neighborhood might see a new, taller addition to the landscape if the Iowa City Council goes forward with a zoning change that would eliminate current parking requirements and other restrictions for the lot.

Last week, the council approved the first consideration of an ordinance to rezone the Central State Bank on the corner of Linn and Market streets. The change would open the door to new construction to replace the short, white building.

The proposal for the spot at 202 N Linn St would hew to the existing neighborhood aesthetic — a red brick building built close to the sidewalk with storefront windows. A concept drawing presented a mixed-use residential and commercial building with large, open ground floor windows. “It will open conversation,” said Ross Nusser, the applicant for the potential new development.

“We want to make this corner into one of the cornerstones of the Northside area,” he said.

Image via Ross Nusser

The zoning shift would allow greater density of residential units in the new building, permit a 75-foot-tall building, rather than one that is capped at 45 feet, and decrease the number of required parking spaces.

Although Nusser’s building plans do include six to seven residential parking spaces, concerns were raised about the potential strain on existing parking created by adding residential units without adding adequate parking for those residents.

“It’s a more dense zone, but it’s a more walkable zone,” John Yapp, the Iowa City Development Services Coordinator, said, adding that the location was “very walkable to and from downtown” where parking ramps are more readily available.

Related Articles from Little Village

Posted by eleanore-taft
Horace Mann district debates plans for renovation
Neighbors, school board members, teachers and administrators met at Horace Mann Elementary in Iowa City Tuesday, May 2 to compare plans for a proposed update of the 100-year-old facility to...
Posted by eleanore-taft
Hundreds expected to walk with NAMI for mental health this Saturday
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Johnson County hosts the largest fundraiser for mental health in the area this Saturday: its 13th annual 5k walk at Terry Trueblood...
Posted by eleanore-taft
Iowans march for the planet from Iowa City to Des Moines to D.C.
The People’s Climate March took place Saturday, April 29 in Washington, D.C. Some Iowans participated there, others took part in sister marches in towns like Iowa City and one group...