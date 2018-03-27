Locations of Iowa’s first medical marijuana dispensaries announced







On Tuesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced that five dispensaries will receive licenses to sell cannabis-based medicinal products. The dispensaries are located in Council Bluffs, Davenport, Sioux City, Waterloo and the Des Moines suburb of Windsor Heights.

Applications for dispensaries in Iowa City, Cedar Rapids and Coralville were turned down, but those applications did meet the requirements for a license, according to IDPH. If any of the dispensaries awarded a license doesn’t reply to IDPH by 9 a.m. on Wednesday, its license can be reassigned to another qualified applicant.

Although the dispensaries are part of the state’s medical marijuana program, actual marijuana isn’t. Only cannabidiol, an oil derived from cannabis sometimes prescribed by doctors to treat seizure disorders and certain symptoms of cancer, is legal in Iowa. Nothing leafy or smoke-able, and no edible baked goods will be available at the dispensaries.