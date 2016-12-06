Historic Iowa City women’s seminary paved the way toward equal access to education

Joseph Fuhrmann, another member of St. Mary’s Church, wrote a history of the church for its diamond jubilee in 1916. He paints Mary as a devout Catholic, a woman with “zeal and religious fervor … who thus virtually gave all she possessed to the Lord.” She opened her home for worship while St. Mary’s was still being constructed. When Rev. William Emonds from St. Mary’s Church approached Mary, he intended to rent a single room of the hotel in the hopes of opening a classroom. Mary instead offered him the entirety of the building for educational purposes, telling him he could buy the deed to the hotel, as long as it would be used to help others.

There were three conditions on their deal, however. First, the building had fallen into debt from its days as a failing hotel — the church would have to pay off the $2,000 debt. Second, they would pay $500 to Mary personally. The final condition was for Emonds to give her a place to live in the building for as long as she stayed in Iowa City. The church’s congregation raised the money through fairs and collections, and Emonds purchased the building from Mary for $2,600. It was valued at $18,000. Through Mary’s generosity, a female seminary would open in Iowa City. In symmetry with the movement around the country, an Iowa City woman played a role in advancing women’s education.

Mary never used the third condition of her deal, choosing to leave Iowa shortly after selling the building. She returned to family in Pennsylvania, and passed away soon after. While Mary opened the possibility for a female seminary, Rev. Terence Donaghoe — the co-founder of the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, which still exists in Dubuque today — made it a reality. Donaghoe approached Emonds with interest in the recently purchased hotel. Donaghoe pitched the idea of a female seminary at 130 E. Jefferson, and Emonds agreed. The final deal came with its own stipulation. The Sisters of Charity could operate a female seminary in the building, as long as they also operated a free school 80 feet west of the seminary. This free school is now torn down, but once stood on the corner where Newman Catholic Student Center now stands. Both reverends accepted this deal, and St. Agatha’s Seminary opened in the 1860s.