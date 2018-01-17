Advertisement

Forbidden Planet’s arcade games are going up for sale

Posted by Paul Brennan | Jan 17, 2018 | Community/News, Food & Drink
Forbidden Planet

After Forbidden Planet, the downtown Iowa City pizza arcade, announced it was closing, one of the most often asked questions was what would happen to its pinball machines and arcade games. Initially, owner Tommy Connolly intended to sell them to a single buyer, but that has changed. Connolly has decided to offer them for sale to the public.

Forbidden Planet will be open on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. for those interested in making offers on any of its many pinball machines and arcade cabinets.

Connolly may be selling off Forbidden Planet’s defining attractions, but he is hanging on to its Ped Mall location. Connolly said he intends to open a new business called The Dandy Lion in the space. He said The Dandy Lion will offer “breakfast and lunch, and then in the afternoon we’ll close the kitchen and do a coffee shop-lounge-wine kind of thing.”


